PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2022 Spring Finals Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2022 Spring Finals' Day 1 saw Deadeyes Guys dish out an enterprising performance and secure first place. The team earned 69 points which included 31 kills in their 6 matches. Jyanmaara Esports and IGC Esports came in second and third place with 68 and 67 points. Following them in fourth place was Trained To Kill, who collected 64 points.

Stalwart Esports, known for being one of the most aggressive teams in the world, also had a great start as it finished fifth with 62 points. Seal Esports, who emerged as table toppers in the league stage, stands in the sixth spot followed by Skylightz Gaming.

DRS Gaming, who acquired the defending champion Wizzes Club's roster, had an average performance on Day 1 and grabbed 12th place with 40 points. Venom Legends, the 2022 Bangladesh National Championship winners, got off to a disastrous start as they accumulated only three points in six matches and are currently at the bottom spot.

PMPL 2022 South Asia Spring Finals Day 1

Stalwart Esports secured fifth place after PMPL Spring finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Deadeyes Guys started their domination in the first match as they secured a chicken dinner with 11 kills. Charisir helped his team Raw get second place while Skylightz Gaming came third after losing the fight against Deadeyes Guys.

The second match being played on Miramar was taken by High Voltage with nine finishes while Trained To Kill finished second position with one elimination.

PMPL finals day 1 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Trained To Kill came out victorious in the third match with eight eliminations. Deadeyes Guys and High Voltage once again put on some great performances and held on to their second and third place. Venom Legends, PT, and DRS Gaming failed to grab any points.

Stalwart Esports claimed their first win with 14 finishes courtesy of Action and Top. With the help of 29 points in the match, the team moved up to third place in the overall standings after the fourth match.

JayanMaara showed passive gameplay and won the fifth match with 6 eliminations. However, Mongolian team IHC topped the match standings as it came second with 14 finishes.

DRS Gaming won the sixth match with 4 frags, while IHC once again acquired top spot in the match with 10 placements and 10 kill points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan