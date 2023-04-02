PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring 2023 Week 2 Day 4: Overall Standings, match-wise overview, and more

On Week 2 Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring 2023, T2K Esports regained a spot in the top five. The team managed to secure a place among the first four teams in all matches played today, which allowed them to move up in the standings. Stalwart Esports, on the other hand, couldn't score enough placement points, causing them to drop down to the second spot.

Illumin8 Crew had a remarkable performance today, winning three Chicken Dinners, which helped them climb five places and come third. Unfortunately, 4Merical Vibes, DRS Gaming, and Skylightz Gaming had a below-average day, losing positions in their weekly rankings.

After Week 2 Day 4 of the PMPL SA, 4Mercial still tightly holds the top spot with 386 points in 37 matches. Stalwart Esports, DRS, IHC, and T2K are in second, third, fourth, and fifth positions in the overall standings, respectively.

PMPL South Asia Week 2 Day 4 results

DRS and IHC Esports placed third and fourth after 37 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1

Illumin8 Crew, continuing their golden run, clinched the first match of Day 4 with 12 eliminations. A member of this team, Novax, obtained six frags, but it was Skylightz Gaming's NoFear who was the match MVP for his all-around performance.

Deadeyes Guys could only collect one placement point but managed to claim eight elimination points.

Match 2

PMNC 2022 Nepal champions Illumin8 Crew secured another Chicken Dinners after playing confidently throughout the second game on the PMPL SA Week 2 Day 4. The squad obtained 13 eliminations, thanks to their fragger Sky8, who was declared the MVP for his five frags. Illumin8 Crew were followed by Deadeyes Guys and T2K who came second and third with five kills each.

Match 3

After a series of good matches, T2K finally managed to register a 14-kill Chicken Dinner in the third game with 14 kills. T2K Sandesh, with his seven-kill aggressive gameplay, won the MVP award this time. SEAL Esports exhibited an amazing performance in this game, while Deadeyes came third. Both teams collected 12 points each.

Abrupt Slayers stood in ninth place after PMPL Week 2 Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4

Elementrix EntryFrag taking out two players of T2K gave Illumin8 a great opportunity to become the winner of this match. Fortunately, they did get the victory with six frags. Nepali squads DRS Gaming and Skylightz played well in this game, collecting eight frags each.

Match 5

Despite having a lower-ground disadvantage in the last circle, IHC managed to clinch the fifth match of Sanhok with 11 frags. The Mongolian side eliminated High Voltage, who took out six enemies in the match, while Stalwart obliterated the lobby to gather 13 kills.

