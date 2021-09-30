×
PUBG Mobile Pro League S4 South Asia super weekend 2: Qualified teams and schedule revealed

The second super weekend of the PMPL S4 is all set to begin on October 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
Modified Sep 30, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Yesterday marked the end of the second weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 South Asia. The region's top twenty teams played eight matches to qualify for the second super weekend.

In the second super weekend, which will take place between 1 and 3 October, a total of fifteen matches will be played among the 16 top qualified teams.

PMPL S4 SA weekday two overall standings

Stalwart Esports emerged as table toppers of the PMPL S4 weekday 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Stalwart Esports took top honors in the overall weekdays with a whopping 161 points, 56 more than second place, including three Chicken Dinners and 83 kill points.

The top 16 teams have qualified for the PMPL S4 super weekend 2 (image via PUBG Mobile)
The previous weekday champion, Wizzes with Vibes, was able to keep up with its excellent start, accumulating 105 points. Vibes Esports, who ranked third overall in the league, secured the same rank with 93 points.

Trained to Kill, the winner of Week 1, rallied to place fourth, while seasoned team Zeus Esports placed fifth. The defending champion, DRS Gaming, placed seventh while Red Esports barely managed to qualify for the SW.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Pro League S4 SA super weekend 2

  1. Stalwart Esports
  2. Wizzes with vibes
  3. Vibes Esports
  4. Trained to Kill
  5. Zeus Esports
  6. i8 Esports
  7. DRS GAMING
  8. Deadeyes Guys
  9. Bablu Clarity Esports
  10. Ruthless Aggressive Warriors
  11. A1 Esports
  12. SEAL Esports
  13. Venom Legends
  14. FutureStation 1952
  15. 7 Sea Esports
  16. Red Esports

Teams that failed to qualify

  1. PN Crew
  2. High Voltage
  3. S9 Esports
  4. Paradox

PN Crew failed to qualify for a second straight super weekend. Unless they do something spectacular in the final week, the end is near. The fact that PMCO SA Wildcard champion S9 Esports also failed to qualify for the SW shows just how fierce the competition is.

The bottom-ranked and mid-ranked sides will go all-out to win the second super weekend, while top-ranked teams will again need to perform well to retain their positions.

It will be an exciting battle to watch, and fans can watch the action on PUBG Mobile Esports/Pakistan YouTube and Facebook from 6.00 pm IST.

