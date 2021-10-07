PUBG Mobile Pro League SA Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The third and final weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) S4 has now concluded, and each team fought hard for a chance to play in the Super Weekend. There will be 15 matches between the 16 top qualified teams in the third and final Super Weekend from 8-10 October.
PMPL S4 SA weekdays 3 overall standings
The weekdays were dominated by Trained to Kill with 110 points. Wizzes With Vibes also played well, earning second place, while DRS Gaming secured third.
Deadeyes Guys, which ranked third overall, did not qualify for Super Weekend. After failing to qualify in the first two weeks, PN Crew made it to the Super Weekend but will have to play their hearts out to advance to the finals.
Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Pro League S4 SA Super Weekend 3
1. Trained to Kill
2. Wizzes with Vibes
3. DRS Gaming
4. Stalwart Esports
5. Vibes Esports
6. I8 Esports
7. SEAL Esports
8. A1 Esports
9. Zeus Esports
10. FutureStaion 1952
11. Red Esports
12. 7 SEA Esports
13. Bablu| Clarity Esports
14. PN Crew
15. Ruthless Aggressive Warriors(RAW)
16. High Voltage
Teams that failed to qualify
1. S9 Esports
2. Deadeyes Guys
3. Venom Legends
4. Paradox
Paradox failed to qualify for a second straight Super Weekend and became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. It's also not a rosy picture for Venom Legends and, PMCO SA Wildcard champion, S9 Esports. Both teams are at a high risk of elimination. Currently, they are ranked 14th and 16th, respectively.
The third and final Super Weekend will be challenging, as the top 10 teams will try to improve their ranks in the table. Meanwhile, the bottom six will try to accumulate points to make it to the overall sixteen. This will be an exciting battle to watch. Fans can tune in on Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to catch the action live.