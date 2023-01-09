PUBG Mobile pro TOP declared MVP of PMGC 2022

The three-day Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 (PMGC) concluded on Sunday, i.e., January 8. The competition was fierce, but Turkish team S2G Esports was crowned the winner after an incredible display of skill.

PUBG Mobile also awarded individual awards to players who performed exceptionally well in the Grand Finals. Mongolian player TOP from GodLike Stalwart stood head and shoulders above the competition, bagging the MVP title in the finals.

TOP had a great outing in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

TOP made some memorable plays in the tournament and dominated most of the competition. His skills with the DMR were top-notch, and he was able to catch a lot of opponents off-guard.

TOP also secured the Gunslinger award since he had the highest number of kills in the tournament. In the 18 matches played, he secured a total of 31 frags with an overall damage of 10074 HP. His longest elimination was from a distance of 379m. He also secured five headshots.

With an impressive K/P/M of 1.72, TOP carried his squad to a fourth-place finish in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The team came very close to winning the tournament, but an unfavorable zone in the final game put them at a tactical disadvantage.

PUBG Mobile also gave out individual awards in other categories

Chinese player Wwx from 4 Angry Men was awarded the Eagle Eye for securing an elimination from the biggest distance, while Fluketh from Thai team Vampire Esports received the Field Medic title for the most heals in the competition.

Similarly, SAND3SH from Nepali squad T2K Esports, secured the title of Grenade Master since he claimed the highest number of eliminations using grenades. SAND3SH had consistent performances throughout the competition. However, his team faltered on Day 3 and ended up in the 13th spot.

Soulless from S2G Esports was the winner of the Solo Showmatch. He was awarded a cash prize of $3,000 for this feat.

One of the major upsets in the tournament was the performance of the two-time world champions from China, Nova Esports. The team failed to capitalize on opportunities in the Grand Finals and had an underwhelming performance during the tail end of the tournament. Fans of the squad were left disappointed as the team finished in the 9th place in the PMGC Finals.

