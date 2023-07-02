PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 SA vs SEA Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

4Merical Vibes continued their rampage to lead the overall rankings in the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 SA vs SEA. The side amassed a whopping 52 points on the third day, bringing their total to 181 points. Their elimination points now exceed 100, constituting over 65 percent of their total points. Meanwhile, Boom Esports from Indonesia secured the second position with a final score of 136 points.

Faze Clan from Thailand climbed three places to clinch the third spot with 134 points. NB Esports, which stood second at the end of day 2, slipped to fourth place after a sudden decline in performance. The Mongolian team currently holds 130 points, alongside 78 elimination points.

DRS Gaming was in the top three but shockingly slipped down to 10th in the overall standings. The team had a horrific outing and could only collect 10 points in their last six games.

PMRC SA vs SEA Day 3 overview

Overall standings of PMRC after 18 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Taking advantage of their position, Mabetex Esports secured the victory in the day's first match on Sanhok, amassing 10 frags. The squad demonstrated balance and claimed the chicken dinner with almost no opposition. Boom Esports secured second place, while NB Esports settled for third.

In a thrilling second game, Boom Esports showcased immense courage to clinch the Chicken Dinner. Yummy was hailed as the player of the match after notching up five eliminations and dealing over 1200hp in damage.

Box Gaming emerged triumphant in a 3v3 battle during the final circle against NB Esports, earning them a fantastic victory with 10 eliminations. HAIL Esports from Thailand also performed admirably in the match, securing 15 points.

Stalwart Esports demonstrated their prowess in the fourth match and won the encounter with eight frags. However, Yoodo Alliance topped the match standings with 14 eliminations and a total of 20 points.

Faze Clan clinched their first chicken dinner of the PMRC in the fifth battle by securing eight frags. Meanwhile, STE remained consistent and secured second place with 10 eliminations.

The day's last match witnessed 4Merical Vibes claim an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Dok was named the MVP of the match with five eliminations. Despite suffering an early elimination, Box Gaming managed to accumulate 11 elimination points.

