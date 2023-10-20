PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 SEA vs PEL Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 SEA vs PEL came to a close on October 20. Indonesia’s Persija Evos is first with 47 points without a Chicken Dinner. Their counterpart, Bigetron, holds second place with 46 points. Team PAI and MORPH have ended up in third and fourth positions, respectively. Both these squads were impressive throughout their matches on Day 1.

Alter Ego captured fifth place with 44 points, followed by China’s powerhouse TEC. Vampire Esports, the PMWI champion, is eighth with 37 points. FaZe Clan displayed inconsistent gameplay on October 20, gaining 21 out of their 36 points from Match 2. Tianba and KONE, from China, are in the 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

SEM9 from Malaysia struggled in many games and accumulated only 16 points. LGD, a top-tier Chinese squad, has registered only eight points on the board. This Regional Clash event will run until October 22.

PMRC 2023 SEA vs PEL Day 1 overview

Day 1 overall standings of Regional Clash (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Bigetron Esports looked confident during the PMRC opener, clinching an 18-point victory. MORPH from Indonesia managed to get 10 points, while Persija Evos scored nine points in this Sanhok match.

Match 2 - Erangel

China’s Thunder Talk acquired a fine 16-point Chicken Dinner in the second turn. FaZe played fiercely and picked up 21 points, including 15 kills. Team PAI and Persija obtained 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel

TEC got their first Chicken Dinner of the PMRC in its third game. They collected 16 points in this game. Team PAI and Thunder Talk yet again put up a nice performance, securing 16 and 14 points, respectively.

PAI 76 took 15 kills on Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

PMSL champion Alter Ego dominated the third and final Erangel match of Day 1, conquering a phenomenal 23-point Chicken Dinner. Persija Evos picked up 14 points, while Wolves got 10.

Match 5 - Miramar

KONE got an easy 13-point win in the fifth game of the PMRC. TEC had an amazing run, accumulating 18 impressive points thanks to Suki’s performance. MORPH and Weibo Gaming earned 12 and 9 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Tianba Gaming concluded the opening day with a stunning 19-point Chicken Dinner. Bigetron, too, played remarkably and scored 17 points. MORPH ensured 11 points, while Weibo claimed 10 points.