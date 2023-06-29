PUBG Mobile Regional Clash SEA vs SA 2023 Day 1: Overall standings, top athletes, and more

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Regional Clash SEA vs SA kicked off on June 29. 4Mercial Vibes, a rising Mongolian unit, claimed the first spot with 75 points after six matches. Sitting a distant second, Boom Esports also ended the opening day on a positive note with 52 points and 35 eliminations. DRS Gaming and Mabetex also had a lucrative day, generating 46 and 44 points, respectively.

Thailand's Faze Clan came sixth with 36 points despite not earning a single Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, DOK from 4Mercial topped the elimination leaderboard after notching up 17 kills in six matches. His team member Apex got 15 frags, followed by DRS KillerYT (13) and Boom Yummy (11).

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash SEA vs SA Day 1 highlights

Mongolia’s NB Esports conquered the opening game with 10 kills after dominating the few last zones. Stalwart Esports, starting their campaign on a positive track, gained 11 kills. T2K Esports and 4Mercial Vibes snatched 10 points each. Akazaae was the MVP with three eliminations and 460 damage.

Mabetex from Mongolia grabbed a stunning 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the second match. Meanwhile, Vampire from Thailand and Alter Ego from Indonesia plundered 16 points each. PUBG Mobile pro Wally was declared player of the game, accruing four eliminations.

Day 1 results of PMRC SA vs SEA (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Another Mongolian club, 4Mercial Vibes, delivered a solid performance throughout the third battle, sealing the victory with 13 frags. Alter Ego and Faze Clan scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Boom Esports got nine of their own. PUBG Mobile pro 4MV DOK was named the best player with six kills and 676 damage.

Showcasing impressive teamwork, Nepal’s DRS Gaming successfully pulled off an eight-kill victory in the fourth round. Agon x i8 from Pakistan also had a stellar run, gaining 17 points. Hail and Boom Esports, with 12 and 11 points, respectively, did enough to maintain their positions.

Top four eliminators from Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Indonesia’s Boom Esports registered a huge 15-kill win in the fifth encounter in Miramar. T2K, after two poor games, added 15 important points to their table. DRS Gaming, 4Mercial, and NB Esports scored 12, nine, and eight points, respectively.

4Mercial Esports continued their shining run, claiming a mammoth 21-kill triumph. Their star player Apex picked up nine frags to his name. Geek Slate from Malaysia accumulated 11 points, while T2K snatched 10. The second day will be held on June 30.

