PUBG Mobile could return to India as PUBG Corporation drops major hint with LinkedIn job posting

It's been seven weeks since PUBG Mobile got banned in India. Gamers have eagerly been waiting for its return, with numerous hints from live streamers about the possibilities of an unbanning certainly leaving things unclear.

PUBG Mobile's Corporate Development Division Manager for India's posting on LinkedIn

These speculations have exploded once again after PUBG Corporation put up a recruitment notice on it's the official LinkedIn profile for the role of a Corporate Development Division Manager for the Indian region, who can support the setup process of PUBG India with guidance from HQ.

According to speculations, this might be the requirement for operating PUBG Mobile in India, post the launch of the game's Indian version.

Corporate Development Division Manager - India requirements

PUBG Mobile was banned last month amid increasing India-China tensions

On 2nd September, the Indian IT ministry had banned 118 Chinese apps, including this popular battle royale title. As expected, PUBG Mobile's relaunch became a highly discussed matter, as India contributes over 24% of the total worldwide PUBG Mobile userbase. This meant that gamers and the publisher stood to lose out, monetarily and otherwise, if a lengthy suspension was put into effect.

Post the ban, PUBG Mobile's revenue dropped from $221 mn in August to $198 mn in September, according to reports by Sensor Tower. These figures led to PUBG Mobile slipping to the second place in the highest-earning games worldwide list for September.

Corporate Development Division Manager - India responsibilities

PUBG Corporation has done everything possible to bring back the game. They even cut ties with Chinese giants Tencent, hoping that the government of India would give the green signal for operating PUBG Mobile independently in the country after that.

Advertisement

In response to the ban, PUBG Corp had said the following:

"As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans. PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company."

"It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations."

If these speculations are correct, then PUBG Corporation should be able to meet the Indian government's data security laws and guidelines soon and ensure the speedy return of PUBG Mobile in the country.