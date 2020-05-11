PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass expected UC Price

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will hit the global servers on 13th May 2020 and will be bringing about a number of new outfits, gun skins, emotes, etc. Also, as suggested by the leaks, it will bring a new male character, Andy, to the game who will have his exclusive voice, emotes and outfit.

The players can upgrade the Royale Pass to Elite Royale Pass by spending the required amount of UC. The Elite Royale Pass has two further editions - Elite Pass and Elite Upgrade Plus. The main difference between them is that the Elite Upgrade Plus will unlock extra RP and rewards instantly after the purchase.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass price

The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Elite Royale Pass is expected to be 600 UC and the Elite Plus Upgrade Plus Royale Pass is expected to cost 1800 UC. As confirmed by PUBG Mobile, the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger will get unlocked at Rank 50 and the Ultra Defender Set will be available at Rank 100. These outfits will be available only in the upgraded version of the Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Outfits (Credits: PN Films)

Reminders will be added at the beginning and at the end of the season. Additionally, RP push notifications and tutorial guides will be improved. The statistics of Season 12 will also be updated after the start of Season 13.

Meanwhile, Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 had been added to PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update and Sandstorm will also be included in the map on 12th May with a 24-hour live stream on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube Channel.

We are getting close to a sandstorm covering Miramar on May 12th along with a 24-hour livestream on our official YouTube channel! Are you ready? Fight together and survive! #protecttheplanet #pubgmsandstorm

Are you ready for a 24 Hr live stream on our YouTube Channel? Subscribe to get a notification.https://t.co/3r86uHYO1Q pic.twitter.com/MQ31CFKFAs — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) May 11, 2020

