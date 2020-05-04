PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass start date 

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is going to start soon after the developers push out the next 0.18.0 update on the global servers. The new royale pass will bring a lot of new exclusive in-game rewards like outfits, emotes, gun skins, etc.

The release date or the starting date of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 has been revealed. Here are the complete details about the start date of the Season 13 Royale Pass in the game-

Start Date of PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

Season 13 Royale Pass Start Date : 13th May 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020, and PUBG Mobile Season 13 will start on 13th May 2020. After the Season 12 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will get locked, and no one will be able to enter it until the Season 13 Royale Pass is made available.

Royal Pass Season 13

While this is the most expected date, the official confirmation from the officials is still pending. The players can complete the listed RP missions to unlock various royale pass rewards. PUBG Mobile Season 13 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus will require around 1800 UC.

The new season Season 13 will bring a brand new male character Andy whose ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns. Along with this, it will bring the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

Along with this, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update will add a lot of new maps, modes, and features like Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, and the Jungle Adventure Mode. Players can install the update in both the Android and iOS devices from their respective app stores i.e., the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

