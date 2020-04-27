PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update release date officially announced

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Release Date

Tencent Games is ready to roll out the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update and it will officially be released on the seventh May, twenty twenty. The latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will bring the Miramar 2.0 map, the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode and much more. PUBG Mobile fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the update and their thirst has been quenched after the company did so on their Twitter handle.

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will release on 7th May 2020 and will add a lot of new features. The size of the update is not known yet but is expected to be around 2GB. The update will be available for download from the Google Playstore and the iOS Store.

In the teaser of the update, a rumbling from a distance could be heard and it might be a hint of an upcoming feature in the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update?

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update on your device after it gets released on the play store or the Apple store.

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update option, and the download may take time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The Season 13 Royale Pass will be released after that and the release date for the same is Thirteenth May, Twenty Twenty. The Season 13 Royale Pass will bring in a new character - Andy, the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has been announced officially and here is the teaser of the event:

The registration details, schedule and the format of PMIS 2020 are yet to be announced by the organisers. The event will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel.

