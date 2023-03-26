PUBG Mobile South Asia (PMPL) Spring 2023 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With the completion of PMPL SA Day 4, 4Merical and Stalwart Esports managed to hold their first and second spots with 175 and 165 points respectively. Both Mongolian teams have picked up two Chicken Dinners in their 16 matches. Meanwhile, defending champion High Voltage showcased a scintillating performance to reach the third spot with 126 points, followed by LEO Esports. DRS Gaming, the runner-up of the 2023 Global Championship, also moved up to fifth with 108 points.

Topzz has grabbed 11 eliminations in his 16 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Three popular sides, IHC, Skylightz, and T2K currently sit in sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively. Despite obtaining one Chicken Dinner each, SITM and Deadeyes Guys remain on the second page of the overall standings, having only acquired 66 and 65 points respectively in 16 games.

Elementrix, a reputed Nepali PUBG Mobile team, struggled today as well, placing eighteenth on the scoreboard.

Day 4 performance overview of PMPL SA Spring 2023

Nepali team High Voltage registered a nine-kill victory in its first game on Erangel, knocking out SEAL Esports in the final battle. Meanwhile, 4Merical Vibes looked aggressive, notching up 15 kills despite being quickly eliminated. LEO and Mabetex racked up eight points each.

Stalwart Esports occupied second place after PMPL SA Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Abrupt Slayers, with six eliminations, secured its Chicken Dinner in the second match. Meanwhile, Mongolian team Stalwart Esports lost its last fight but managed to secure 10 eliminations and collected 16 points thanks to Top’s performance.

DRS Gaming displayed strategic nous to claim an 11-kill victory in the third game of PMPL Day 4. Deadeyes Guys, SITM, and Leo had a good battle as they garnered 10 points apiece. On the other hand, Abrupt Slayers and 4Mercial scored only three points each.

Deadeyes Guys played well on Day 4 of PMPL SA (image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports earned its first victory in the fourth match with 11 kills. Mabetex accumulated 15 points, including 11 finishes, while Kunyo TRZ and High Voltage plundered 10 points each. Action was instrumental in his team securing five important kills.

It was the fifth and last game of PMPL Day 4 when Stalwart once again claimed a massive 15-kill Chicken Dinner, strengthening its position on the total leaderboard. Meanwhile, 4Mercial and SEAL also fought brilliantly to obtain 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes