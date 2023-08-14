PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Fall Week 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

The second week of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA League concluded with D'Xavier topping the overall rankings. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, the team maintained third place steadily during both weeks, a crucial factor that propelled them to the top of the overall standings. The league stages are three-week-long and it will be followed by a three-day grand final from August 25 to 27.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will participate in the finals, which will be played at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PMSL SEA League Week 2 overview

Week 2 scoreboard of Super League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The standout performance of the second week was unquestionably demonstrated by RRQ, emerging as the best team with an impressive tally of 192 points and four chicken dinners.

This achievement propelled them from their previous eighth place to a remarkable third place in the overall rankings. RRQ Nerpehko was named the terminator of the week by amassing a whopping 55 eliminations and was hence rewarded with $1000.

Following closely in second place for the week was Bigetron Esports, amassing a similar point total to RRQ. However, their strategic focus on placement points distinguished their approach. This tactical shift drove the team to surge an impressive five places in the standings, culminating in a fourth-place finish overall.

Conversely, the once-dominant BN United, who secured the top spot in the first week, experienced a downfall in the second week, landing in the 15th position. This pushed them down to seventh place in the overarching rankings.

PMSL overall rankings after week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

On the other hand, Vampire Esports, reigning champions of the PMWI, delivered a moderate performance in the second week. Remarkably, this showing had minimal impact on their standings, as they retained their second-place position after the PMSL Week 2.

Once more showcasing their prowess, Persija Evos, the reigning champions of Indonesia, delivered a fine performance, securing a commendable fifth-place finish in Week 2 standings. This achievement elevated their position in the standings by a spot, ultimately settling them in the fifth rank with seven chicken dinners. Alter Ego held ninth in the overall leaderboard.

Faze Clan, Box Gaming, Team Secret, and Boom Esports once again failed to make any mark. Week 3 will be their last opportunity to demonstrate a commendable performance and secure qualification for the PMSL Finals.