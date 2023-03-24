PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With the completion of PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Day 3, VOIN has acquired the pole spot with 158 points. Faze Clan climbed up to second place with 130 points, followed by Thai champion HAIL Esports.

SEM9, on the other hand, slipped to fourth position with 128 points. Vampire Esports has made a massive jump from 12th to fifth place with 107 points. Persija Evos and Bigetron, two Indonesian rivals, stood in 16th and 17th respectively. However, both teams have played only 12 matches.

PMSL Day 3 overview

Indonesia champions Boom Esports had great control in the last circle and all four of their members stayed alive till the end. They claimed an easy 8-kill victory and earned 18 points in the opening battle of Day 3. TonyK took out BTR players to take his team to third place. Bacon Time and RRQ got off to a poor start as both were eliminated without taking a single point.

BTR placed 17th after PMSL Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second game belonged to Vampire Esports, who amassed 21 points, including 11 kills, thanks to veteran player Stoned’s showcasing. Onzenxs assisted Faze Clan to obtain 16 points as he picked up seven individual kills in the match. DBD and Yoodo scored 14 and 11 points respectively.

The third round saw the final circle shrink down to the Pochinki area, where Bacon defeated Faze Clan to win it. They grabbed the Chicken Dinner with nine kills, while Faze and SLD collected 13 and 12 points respectively. Boom Esports, who won the first game today, was unable to plunder any points in the match.

Box Gaming's flawless gameplay earned them a mammoth 13-kill win in the fourth encounter of the PMSL Day 3. HAIL and SEM9 accumulated 12 and nine points respectively, while Yoodo garnered nine points, which included eight frags. Alter Ego and Faze didn’t score any points there.

Alva maintained his performance on PMSL Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Switching to the fifth game, SEM9 set up a splendid performance to pick up a nine-kill Chicken Dinner. HAIL Esports went on to play flawlessly and took 13 finishes. Bacon Time and VOIN earned 14 and 12 points respectively. Two reputed Indonesian organizations failed to claim a single point.

After outclassing VOIN Esports in the last zone, Faze Clan emerged victorious in the sixth game. DBD, SLD, and Boom also ended PMSL Day 3 on a good note, obtaining 12, 11, and 11 points respectively.

Poll : 0 votes