PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Week 1 Day 1: Overall Standings, match wise highlights, top players, and more

The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) commenced today, i.e., March 22. Indonesian team VOIN Esports held first place with 64 points after six matches. Day 1 saw 16 teams from four groups (A, C, D, and E) compete, this also means teams from Group B had no matches today.

Yoodo Alliance stood behind them in second place with 59 points and grabbed two Chicken Dinners. Alter Ego and Vampire Esports, despite not taking a single Chicken Dinner, placed fifth and sixth respectively. HAIL Esports, who won the opening battle, finished eighth with 34 points. VION Alwa was the top performer with 17 individual kills.

PUBG Mobile Super League Week 1 Day 1 overview

PMSL Week 1 Day 1 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

HAIL Esports, the crown champion of the PMPL Thailand Spring, started their campaign by grabbing a 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the Sanhok Map. The Thai squad took complete control of the final zone to clinch the victory. Playbook Esports and Vampire also got off to a fine start, earning 12 and 11 points to their names, while Faze had a disappointing start.

Malaysia’s Yoodo Alliance set up the right moves to win the second game with 11 eliminations. The side outplayed SEM9 and Shine Like Diamond and achieved their first Chicken Dinner. Persija Evos fought flawlessly in the match as the Indonesian team picked up 10 kills despite being eliminated earlier. Faze showed some great moves and collected 10 points.

Shine Like Diamond achieved victory in the third encounter with seven frags. Alter Ego, who was the best-performing Indonesian team last year, had a good match, accumulating 12 points. RRQ displayed aggressive gameplay to earn 11 eliminations.

It was the fourth match when Yoodo Alliance claimed their second Chicken Dinner of the Super League with seven kills. VOIN, the runner-up of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia, obtained 16 points, while D’Xavier and Team Secret grabbed 13 and 10 points respectively.

Top players of PMSL Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

SEM9 competed patiently to emerge victorious in the fifth round with six finishes; however, Vampire Esports, on the other hand, battled flawlessly to gain 20 points, including 14 eliminations. VOIN, Team Secret, GE, and Boom did not earn a single point in the match.

VOIN beat Alter Ego in their final clash to achieve a huge 15-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth game of the PUBG Mobile Super League. SEM9 had another fine match as the Malaysian squad garnered 11 points. Persija Evos and GE failed to score any points.

Poll : 0 votes