PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Week 2: Overall standings, top players, bonus points, and more

Thailand’s HAIL Esports took first place in Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring, amassing a total of 214 points. It was a stellar week for the Thai team as the unit made a strong start, bagging six chicken dinners in 24 matches and gaining 20 bonus points for a first-place finish. With their consistency, HAIL Esports also sits in the top spot in the overall rankings with 37 bonus points after the side was fourth (17) in the opening week.

The first quarter of 2023 has been great for the team as they began the year on a high note after winning the PMPL Spring Thailand.

PMSL 2023 SEA Spring Week 2 overview

Overall points table of PMSL Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Indonesian side Persija Evos, which features legendary players like Luxxy, Zuxxy, and Microboy, has made a remarkable return this week, bagging second place with 201 points despite taking only one Chicken Dinner. At the end of Week 2, the squad is in sixth position with 26 bonus points in the overall standings.

Week 2 saw a consistent performance from Faze Clan as they ended up third with 192 points. The Thai unit borrowed Mela from The Infinity for this event, which was a wise decision as he currently leads the kill leaderboard with 83 frags in two weeks. The squad also moved up to second place with 36 bonus points on the overall leaderboard.

PMSL Spring bonus points standings after Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Yoodo Alliance and Boom Esports were in fourth and fifth in the second week with 175 and 155 points, propelling them to fifth and tenth spots, respectively, in the overall rankings.

Bacon, RRQ, and Alter Ego finished in seventh, eighth, and ninth positions this week after showcasing average outings and will be looking to improve their performances in the upcoming matches.

Vampire Esports, the table toppers of PMSL Week 1, could not maintain their form in the second week, as the Thai team was in tenth position with only 134 points in 24 matches. The team's dip in performance resulted in them slipping to third place with 31 bonus points on the overall scorecard.

D'Xavier from Vietnam have not been in the best of form, securing 10th position in Week 1 and 12th in Week 2. Box and Playbook were also unable to make an impression in the overall standings in their last 48 matches.

Bigetron Red Villains and Team Secret, two big names in the PUBG Mobile scene, have struggled in the last two weeks of the PMSL. They are 15th and 20th, respectively, with 13 and six bonus points in the overall rankings.

Poll : 0 votes