PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA 2023 Spring League Stage: Overall standings, bonus points, finalists, and more

The three-week thriller League Phase of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA 2023 Spring has finally come to an end, with the 16 finalists now set. At the end of the phase, Thailand's FaZe Clan was the top squad after displaying consistent performances in all three weeks of the event. MR5 and company earned a total of 55 bonus points after occupying a podium spot in the first, second, and third weekly standings.

The Thai squad claimed third place in the first and second weeks with 184 and 192 points, respectively, and secured second place with 194 points in the third week. Mela, a talented player who has been on loan from The Infinity, displayed his incredible skills in the league by obtaining an astounding total of 114 kills.

HAIL Esports, who came to the PMSL after winning the PMPL Thailand Spring, maintained their fabulous form here as well, coming in at second with 54 bonus points. The squad was the best performer in the second week and claimed the fourth spot in Week 1 and 3.

PMSL 2023 Spring Grand Finals teams and bonus points

The Grand Finals will see the following finalists competing with their respective bonus points. Interested readers can watch the upcoming three-day competition on the YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from April 14 to 16.

FaZe Clan - 55 points HAIL Esports - 54 points Vampire Esports - 46 teams RRQ - 44 teams Shine Like Diamond - 42 points Bacon Time - 39 points Boom Esports - 38 points Yoodo Alliance - 37 points Alter Ego - 36 points SEM9 - 35 points VOIN - 32 points D'Xavier - 32 points Persija Evos - 31 points Geek Slate - 30 points Box Gaming - 19 points Bigetron Esports - 15 points

Interestingly, the third-best team in the PMSL league is from Thailand as well - Vampire Esports finished third with 46 points, despite their mediocre results in the second week. Earlier this year, the team made notable acquisitions by adding two skilled players, Noozy and TonyK, both of whom bring significant strength to the roster.

RRQ was the top Indonesian team in the league, claiming fourth place with 44 points. SLD from Vietnam won the third week and stood in fifth spot with 42 points. Boom Esports, the winning unit of the PMPL Indonesia Spring this year, came in at seventh place with 38 points.

Persija Evos, boasting veteran Indonesian players like Luxxy and Zuxxy, had a strong second week, but struggled in the first and third week, eventually obtaining 13th place with 31 bonus points. Bigetron barely managed to reach the PMSL Finals with 15 bonus points after a miserable showing in the league. Team Secret was the worst performing squad in the league as the Malaysian unit was in 20th place with just nine bonus points.

