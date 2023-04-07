PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA 2023 Spring Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

At the end of Week 3 Day 2, Shine Like Diamond held the top spot in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL). With another consistent run, the Vietnamese team has now added a total of 112 points to their weekly leaderboard. Day 2 also saw a brilliant performance from RRQ, who amassed 70 points and registered 112 points on the table.

Moreover, SEM9 jumped one spot to occupy the third position after gaining 40 points in their six matches. FaZe Clan, who secured two Chicken Dinners on Day 1, remained in fifth place with 86 points when Day 2 ended.

D'Xavier, who had no games on the first day, obtained two Chicken Dinners and plundered 46 points on the second one. Team Secret and Geek Fam struggled in almost all matches on Day 2 and scored 26 and 12 points, respectively.

PMSL Week 3 Day 2 top performers

Match 1

PMSL Week 3 scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Maintaining the same energy as Day 1, SEM9 outclassed Box Gaming in the end zone to secure an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. RRQ played admirably and gained 13 points, while Box Gaming added 11 points to their name.

Match 2

Alter Ego had a superb outing in the second match, which was contested on the Erangle map. The Indonesian side registered a praiseworthy 13-kill Chicken Dinner, which propelled their position upward in the PMSL overall rankings. FaZe showed their strength and collected 15 points.

Match 3

Alter Ego looked impressive in the third game but were eventually defeated by their counterparts, Boom Esports, who claimed a nine-kill Chicken Dinner. SLD showcased their aggressive playstyle and garnered 15 points, including 10 frags.

Match 4

Indonesia’s RRQ managed to defeat SLD to take first place in the fourth match with 12 eliminations. Box, SLD, and Playbook scored 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively. On the other hand, SEM9 and Bigetron accumulated only one point each.

Match 5

After suffering poor form in the previous two weeks, D’Xavier Esports finally made a comeback and notched up a win with six kills. However, it was once again RRQ who dominated the game with 14 eliminations. Persija Evos garnered 12 points in this match.

Match 6

Continuing their momentum, D’Xavier registered another Chicken Dinner with six finishes. SLD and Alter Ego showcased some amazing exploits, collecting 13 points each. Indonesia's Bigetron saw a dominant run, picking up 12 kills in the last game of the PMSL Week 1 Day 2.

