PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

Shine Like Diamond from Vietnam came first with 66 points on the weekly scoreboard at the end of Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Week 3. HAIL Esports also displayed great resilience and admirable gameplay to capture second place with 58 points. Vampire Esports and SEM9 were third and fourth in the table with 56 and 55 points, respectively, after all six Day 1 matches were played.

Faze Clan, who clinched the last two games of the day, came fifth with 49 points. Boom Esports has made 30 points at an average of five this week. Bigetron and Playbook saw another poor day, gaining only nine and seven points, respectively.

PMSL Week 3 Day 1 teams' performance overview

Match 1

Week 3 Day 1 rankings of PMSL Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Malaysia’s SEM9 took the first game with eight eliminations. Boom Esports from Indonesia seemed confident as they eliminated three FaZe Clan players in an early fight and maintained their pace till the last zone to claim 16 points. Box Gaming obtained 11 kills despite being knocked out of the match early on.

Match 2

Parajin’s crucial assist helped SLD win a 10-kill Chicken Dinner in Sanhok. Vampire Esports came second with nine eliminations after showcasing some resistance in the second match. SEM9 and Bigetron only collected five points each.

Match 3

HAIL, using great teamwork, presented an exceptional showing in the last zone and made some admirable moves to acquire an impressive 17-kill Chicken Dinner. Before being eliminated in the third position, Yoodo Alliance defended a compound perfectly near the Farm House and gained 15 points.

Match 4

Winning their last fight by eliminating Alter Ego with grenades, SLD clinched their second Chicken Dinner of Day 1 in the fourth game. The side obtained a sum of 22 points, including 12 frags. Alter Ego, DBD, and Vampire collected 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 5

Veteran player Vintorez led FaZe to secure their first victory of PMSL Week 3 Day 1. SLD missed the chance to bag a second Chicken Dinner after losing their last fight in the fifth match. Team Secret finally performed quite impressively in this match and scored ten points.

Match 6

In the sixth game of PMSL Week 3 Day 1, FaZe Clan secured their second back-to-back Chicken Dinner after registering 10 eliminations. SEM9 and Vampire were right behind them with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

