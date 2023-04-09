PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and more

Following the end of Day 4, RRQ has claimed the top spot with 185 points on the Week 3 leaderboard of the PMSL SEA Spring 2023. Meanwhile, all 24 matches of the Indonesian unit have concluded, with only the second and third-ranked teams SLD (163) and HAIL (151) having six bouts to get through. Faze Clain, Boom, and Vampire Esports finished sixth, eighth, and ninth with 123, 119, and 119 points respectively after their 18 encounters.

Malaysian squads Yoodo and DBD, who have also played all their games, finished 12th and 13th with 113 and 112 points, respectively.

PMSL Week 3 Day 4 match-wise highlights

Week 3 standings of PUBG Mobile Super League after Day 4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Using the high ground, Okta played amazingly in the end zone and assisted Alter Ego to pull off a strong 16-kill Chicken Dinner in the first match. HAIL and SEM9 were able to score 22 and 10 points respectively. While three elite squads, BTR, Faze, and D’Xavier added only one point each to their leaderboard.

Surprisingly, underdog Genesis Esports outclassed HAIL to gain its first Chicken Dinner with 13 kills. Much of the success can be attributed to Ichi’s extraordinary performance. Persija Evos and HAIL, while claiming 12 points each, also presented sublime technical gameplay. SEM9, Vampire, and Geek faltered in the match.

Vietnam's pride D’Xavier registered a thumping 15-kill Chicken Dinner in the third game held in Erangle. The Vietnamese unit beat Yoodo Alliance (12) and DBD (8) in crucial fights. Team Secret took 10 eliminations but was unable to secure any position points.

Switching to the fourth game, Geek Slate put up an awesome showing throughout all its clashes to win a 14-kill Chicken Dinner. RRQ and VOIN, who were eliminated in the last zone, obtained 12 and 11 points respectively.

Game 5 of the PMSL Week 3 Day 4 saw SLD play strategically to come out on top with 18 points in the match rankings. Three Thai teams, Faze, HAIL, and Vampire Esports demonstrated immense prowess to amass 12, 11, and 10 points respectively.

Delving into the sixth match, the last zone shrunk near Ladrillera (Miramar) with RRQ clinching an eight-kill victory. SLD looked in good shape as the side outclassed Alter Ego and Genesis in early battles. However, this concluded with a hammering at the hands of RRQ in the end zone. The unit picked up 17 points in the last match of the PMSL Day 4.

