PUBG Mobile: Team Infinity wins PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2

Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Thailand has ended. A set of interesting plays has put Team Infinity at the top of the second-week points table with 105 kills and 209 points. They are the only team to reach 200 points in two straight weeks.

Following them in second place is Vampire Esports with 79 kills and 171 points. Sharper Esports has been consistent all week, taking third place with 72 kills and 162 points. After a brilliant Day 1, Faze slipped to fifth place with 156 points.

The top five players from the PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2

The MVP of the week was Faze TonyK, who had 7154 damage and 28 eliminations with a survival time of 321 minutes 19 seconds.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 2 Day 3: Overall standings

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend overall standings after Week 2 (top eight)

Sharper Esports won the first match of the day with ten eliminations. Valdus secured second place with eight kills, while RRQ took third place with ten frags.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend overall standings after Week 2 (bottom eight)

The second match on the desert map, Miramar, was won by Team Infinity with seven kills. Magic Esports showed aggressive gameplay and took 13 frags, while Valdus once again made it to the top three with eight eliminations.

Vampire Esports claimed the third match on Erangel with 12 kills. Faze and The Infinity followed them in second and third place with 11 frags each.

Magic Esports won the fourth match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 15 eliminations, while second place went to Valdus with six frags. Magic Rasio was the MVP with four kills.

In the last match on Erangel, Infinity won again with 16 kills as Infinity Mela alone chipped in five frags. Valdus again proved its class and took second place, while FW Esports scored seven eliminations.

The PMPL S4 final week of qualification begins on September 7 and will also see the return of G9-led Buriram Esports, who have now dropped to 17th place in the overall standings and are in danger of falling out.

