PUBG Mobile: Team Queso eliminated from PMGC 2021

The third and final weekday of the PMGC 2021: League West concluded today, with Team Queso becoming the West League's first elimination. The western region's top 20 teams competed in eight matches to earn a position in the weekly finals, aka the Super Weekends (SW).

Only the top 16 earned a SW spot, which will commence on Friday, 18th of December.

Team Queso and others eliminated on the final weekday of PMGC 2021

Team Queso had a horrible tournament as they failed to qualify for the three Super Weekends. The Argentinian giant became the first team to be eliminated from the PMGC 2021 West. One of the most experienced teams on the circuit, the team has performed well across all platforms prior to this tournament. There is a lot for the team to analyze before the next season starts.

Éxitos a nuestros compañeros de Latam, a llevar nuestra región a lo más alto! Lamentablemente quedamos fuera del último Super Weekend y aquí termina nuestro recorrido en la #PMGC , gracias a todos los que nos han acompañado y apoyado!💙Éxitos a nuestros compañeros de Latam, a llevar nuestra región a lo más alto! #GoLatam Lamentablemente quedamos fuera del último Super Weekend y aquí termina nuestro recorrido en la #PMGC, gracias a todos los que nos han acompañado y apoyado!💙Éxitos a nuestros compañeros de Latam, a llevar nuestra región a lo más alto! #GoLatam https://t.co/gqevp5XJVm

Alpha7 Esports put up a great show in the overall weekday rankings and climbed up five places to the top position with 50 kills and 97 points. Turkish team SuperMassive Blaze, who began the workday cautiously, stepped up their pace towards the end and finished second.

Rise Esports accumulated 57 points in six matches to secure third place.

PMGC 2021 League West Weekday 3 Day 2

PMGC League West Weekday 3 overall standings

Turkish team Futbolist won the first match with 13 frags, pushing them under the top 10 in league rankings. Raum was the MVP of the game for his five frags contribution.

S2G Esports won the second match of the day with a whopping 17 frags, which helped them move to second place in the league rankings. The MadBulls played passively to secure second place without any frags.

A7 Esports won the third and fifth matches on the Miramar map with ten kills each. Rise Mythic and A7 Revo were the MVPs of the respective games with five and four frags.

Rise Esports claimed the fourth match with 17 kills, with Mythic being the MVP. 1907 FB Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab eight frags.

Teams eliminated from the Super Weekend 3

1. Team Queso

2. Ghost Gaming

3. Black Dragon Esports

4. Natus Vincere (Navi)

Ghost Gaming, a North American favorite and a strong contender for league winners, could not make it to the final Super Weekend. Black Dragon Esports was eliminated too.

Natus Vincere, the CIS behemoth, had a terrible week and finished in the last position with only 33 points.

