PUBG Mobile: Team Secret fails to qualify for PMPL SEA Championship S4 Super Weekend 3

The third and final Weekday of PMPL South East Asia Championship Season 4 came to an end today. After two days of intense battles between the 20 best teams from the SEA region, the top 16 teams qualified for the third Super Weekend.

Team Secret, the Malaysian powerhouse who became the first team from their region to qualify for the Global Championship 2021, shockingly failed to qualify for the third Super Weekend, finishing in the 19th spot with just 19 points.

Having collected 192 points in two weeks of Super Weekend action, the team should qualify easily for the finals. However, their chances of a Top 5 finish in the League stages have gone out of the window.

The Weekdays in the third week were dominated by Thai team Faze Clan as they performed consistently to secure 122 points with 60 kills. Faze has been gradually gaining momentum in the tourney with each passing week.

Following them in second place was Indonesian team NFT Esports, who finished their third Weekdays play with 89 points and 29 frags. MS Chonburi, another Thai team, finished third in with 86 points and 40 kills.

Qualified teams for the third Super Weekend of PMPL: SEA Season 4 League Stage

The following 16 teams have qualified for the third Super Weekend of PMPL SEA S4:

1) Faze Clan

2) NFT Esports

3) MS Chonburi

4) 4 Rivals

5) Vampire Esports

6) Onyx Esports

7) The Infinity

8) BN United

9) Genesis Dogma GIDS

10) Bigetron RA

11) D'Xavier

12) Geek Fam

13) RRQ RYU

14) Axis RedOne

15) Evos Reborn

16) Eagle Esport

Along with Team Secret, three other teams, namely V Gaming, APG Esports, and Yangon Galacticos, failed to qualify for the PMPL SEA Super Weekend 3.

Among these teams, V Gaming and Yangon Galacitos are out of the Grand Finals race. V Gaming, the Vietnamese team, had a horrendous run in the League as they failed to qualify for any of the Super Weekends. The team won PMPL S4 Vietnam Finals.

On the other hand, the team from Mynamar Yangon Galacitos only managed to qualify for the first Super Weekend, post which their performance dropped, and they struggled throughout.

With the final Super Weekend beginning from October 29, it would be interesting to see who will eventually emerge as the winner of the League, and which 16 teams qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship Finals. Currently, the League Stage is being led by EVOS Reborn followed by The Infinity and Geek Fam.

Edited by R. Elahi