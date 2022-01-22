PUBG Mobile: Top 5 players from PMGC 2021 Finals day 1

The first day of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals concluded today. The completion of 6 matches marked one-third of the tournament.

Post a topsy and turvy run on Day 1, Turkish squad Kaos Next Ruya emerged as the table toppers. Nova Esports from China followed them in second place, while Nigma Galaxy finished third.

Players from all the squads performed exceedingly well today and put forth a spectacle for all PUBG Mobile fans. However, few players stood out as a result of their extraordinary performance.

Top 5 players of PMGC Grand Finals day 1

1) Paraboy

Paraboy from Nova Esports emerged as the MVP of Day 1. Showing his skill and excellent consistency, Paraboy finished the day with 14 eliminations and 2991 damage. His total survival time was 124 minutes and 43 seconds, while his MVP points stood at an impressive 2.4.

Nova Esports @NovaEsportsTeam



We’re in second place after Day1! Even with cursed zones 🤯



Parader is on



#roadtoglory #pubgmobile #PMGC As expected!We’re in second place after Day1! Even with cursed zones 🤯Parader is on As expected!We’re in second place after Day1! Even with cursed zones 🤯Parader is on 🔥🔥🔥#roadtoglory #pubgmobile #PMGC https://t.co/xpdBFlAZWX

2) Order

Paraboy was backed by his fellow teammate Order, who finished second on the Day 1 MVP list, collecting 12 frags in 6 games. His MVP numbers were also great at 1.9, and he played a key role in Nova Esport's strong finish today.

3) Frozen

Frozen, the Turkish player playing for Next Ruya, stood third on the MVP list with an MVP rating of 1.9 as well. Frozen also emerged as the top fragger at the end of the day with 15 frags and an impressive K.P.M of 2.5.

4) Carrilho

Star fragger from A7 Esports, Carriliho, took the fourth spot in the MVP list today. Helping his team to the 7th spot, Carriliho amassed an impressive MVP rating of 1.7.

5) Top

Stalwart Esports #PMGC @StalwartEsports 14kills chicken Dinner in a first match, what a beautiful debut, magnificent performance, dominated the whole lobby!!! 14kills chicken Dinner in a first match, what a beautiful debut, magnificent performance, dominated the whole lobby!!! https://t.co/0ztTuxZZdz

Mongolian player Top, from Stalwart Esports, was able to finish in the top 5 on the MVP list. Converting crucial fights, Top helped his team out of a pickle multiple times. Securing an MVP rating of 1.6, Top helped his squad take the 4th spot at the end of the PMGC Grand Finals day 1.

The PMGC 2021 Grand Finals are scheduled to run till January 23. Fans can stream the matches live on PUBG Mobile's official channels.

