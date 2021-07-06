PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown Asia Invitational came to an end today. After an enthralling day of play, which saw the 16 invited teams battle amongst each other in a total of 4 matches, Faze Clan from Thailand took the top spot with 97 points and 47 kills.

Following them in second place was Bigetron RA from Indonesia, who secured 94 points with 49 kills points at the end of the day. Da Kun Gaming (DKG), the Chinese squad, bagged third place with 91 points and 45 kills.

PUBG Mobile Ultimate warrior showdown day 2:

PUBG Mobile Ultimate warrior showdown overall standings after day 2

The day started off with the first match being played on Miramar. The victory in this match was secured by Eagle Esport from Vietnam with 13 kills. Faze Clan bagged second spot in the match with eight kills, while the third spot was claimed by JoinMe Yellow from Cambodia with six kills.

PUBG Mobile Ultimate warrior showdown overall standings after day 2

The second match of the day played on Miramar saw Bigetron RA take the victory. The team played in a dominating fashion, securing 14 frags on their road to victory. Tong Jia Bao (TJB) Esports from China ended up in second place in this match with seven kills, while Da Kun Gaming (DKG) finished third with six kills.

The third match of the day was played on Sanhok and was won by Tong Jia Bao (TJB) Esports. The team claimed the chicken dinner with 11 frags. Orange Play from Cambodia bagged second spot in this match with two kills, while the third spot went to Eagle Esports who secured five eliminations.

The fourth and final match of the day, played again on Miramar, was won by Da Kun Gaming (DKG). The team ended up with a total of 13 frags securing the third spot at the end of the day. RSG Malaysia finished second in this match with three kills while XB Blood Legion from Bangladesh finished third with five eliminations.

PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown

With just a single day remaining and a negligible point gap between the top 3, it would be intriguing to see who will lift the title.

