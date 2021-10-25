PUBG Mobile update: Evos Reborn emerges as table topper after PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Super Weekend 2

The third and final day of the first Super Weekend of the League Stage of the PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Season 4 has concluded. After 15 matches of intense and riveting action between the 16 qualified teams from weekday play, EVOS Reborn, the star team from Indonesia, extended their slight lead in the overall leaderboards with 304 points.

Following them in second place was The Infinity from Thailand, who continued their good run and ended up with 293 points. Geek Fam from Malaysia currently sits in 3rd place in the overall standings with consistent performances in both weeks, securing 286 points.

Week 2 saw EVOS Reborn dominating the competition as they secured 183 points with 92 kills and three Chicken Dinners. Faze Clan, who had a poor first week, bounced back by notching 172 points with 78 eliminations. The Infinity finished third this week with 166 points and 76 frags to their name.

PMPL SEA Championship Super Weekend 2 Day 3

Overall standings after the PMPL SEA Championship SW 2 (top ten)

The final day of the second Super Weekend started with the first match on Erangel. EVOS Reborn secured a Chicken Dinner with 11 kills to begin their day on a promising note. BN United from Vietnam secured second spot with four frags, while Geek Fam finished third with seven kills.

The second and third matches of the day were won by 4Rivals from Malaysia and EVOS Reborn, respectively. The teams secured these victories with 11 and 10 kills each. EVOS Reborn jumped to the top of the leaderboard after securing their second Chicken Dinner of the day.

The bottom ten teams after the PMPL SEA Championship SW 2

APG Esports from Cambodia, who, before the fourth match, were struggling to find any momentum, claimed a Chicken Dinner in the fourth match with 11 kills. Eagle Esport from Vietnam managed to scrape a second-place finish in the game with two kills. The Infinity finished third in this match, accounting for seven eliminations.

The fifth and final match of the day and the second Super Weekend saw 4Rivals secure a 14 kill and the Chicken Dinner. The team dominated the lobby, rotating into the zone and picking off enemies in a strategic fashion.

The victory in this match took the team to the 5th spot in the Week 2 standings. Eagle Esport had another decent game as they finished with four frags and the third spot.

The top five players after the PMPL SEA SW 2

With one week left in the PMPL SEA Championship leagues, teams at the bottom of the table will be looking to make their way up and climb the overall rankings. Those who couldn't qualify for the second Super Weekend will have to put in extra effort in the third week to qualify for the event's finals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer