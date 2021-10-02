PUBG Mobile update: PMPL S4 South Asia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings

The second round of the super weekend at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 South Asia has commenced. Defending champion DRS Gaming dominated the day, winning three of five matches and amassing 94 points. They jumped seven places to second place now with 204 points.

Trained to Kill still leads the overall league table with 100 kills and 233 points. ZEUS Esports fell from the second to third spot with 181 points.

Vibes Esports had a horrible day as they collected only 10 points in five matches, dropping five spots to eighth.

i8 Esports, displaying aggressive gameplay, will have to wait longer for its first Chicken Dinner. The team ranks fifth with 163 points.

DRS Gaming shakes things up on PMPL Season 4 S4 SA super weekend 2 day 1

DRS Gaming claimed three Chicken Dinners on day 1 of the SW 2

The first three matches of the day, played on Erangel, Miramar, then Erangel again, were claimed by DRS Gaming with 12, 10, and 13 kills, respectively. From their rotation to their style of gameplay, everything went smoothly for them.

Overall standings in this PMPL event after super weekend 2 day 1

A1 Esports claimed the rainforest map of Sanhok with six frags. However, Trained to Kill topped the overall points table with 12 eliminations. Red Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab ten important kills.

The fifth and final game took place on Erangel, with FutureStation 1952 winning thanks to eight eliminations, followed by 7Sea Esports with nine eliminations. Venom Legends showed aggressive gameplay to gather ten kill points.

Top five leading kill leaders after PMPL S4 SA SW 2 day 1

Stalwart Action2A - 76 kills Stalwart Top2A- 71 kills i8 Esports Crypto -62 kills DRS Gyalzen - 56 kills Wizzes Delta- 56 kills

In just a few rounds, DRS Gaming has shown that the points table can change dramatically with consistent performances. However, a day like this would be challenging to replicate. Tomorrow marks the midway point of the league stages, which will be crucial for all teams.

