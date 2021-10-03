PUBG Mobile update: PMPL S4 South Asia super weekend 2 day 2 overall standings

The league stages of PMPL's Season 4 South Asia have reached their halfway point. Another excellent day has kept Trained to Kill in the first place. The team is now in first place with 300 points. Despite average performance, 'DRS Gaming' has maintained its second place.

Deadeyes Guys has moved up to third place while ZEUS ESPORTS has slipped to sixth place. Stalwart Esports jumped two paces to finish in fourth place, while the VIBES Esports team made a comeback in the top 5 with its collection of 59 points on Day 2.

PMPL Season 4 S4 SA super weekend 2 day 2 match standings:-

Overall standings after PMPL SW 2 day 2 (image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match on Erangel was won by Venom Legends with nine frags. VIBES Esports went aggressive and claimed second place with 11 kills. i8 Esports was eliminated early, but still managed to grab third place with 10 frags.

Fan Favourite Bablu sit on 11th place after PMPL SW 2 day 2

The second match played on the desert map of Miramar, was claimed by Trained to Kill with 14 kills, with T2K Jane himself having eliminated five players. The team was followed by Stalwart Esports with 12 frags.

Wizzes with Vibes claimed the third match (Erangel) with eight frags. However, FutureStation 1952 topped the overall points table with 11 eliminations where Entry was named MVP for his seven eliminations.

DRS Gaming secured the fourth round of Sanhok with 10 kills. SEAL ESPORTS secured second, while i8 Esports came in third.

The fifth and final game took place on Erangel. It was a 4v3 situation against VIBES Esports, but the team managed to defeat Deadyes Guys to claim the chicken dinner. While VIBES scored seven frags, Deadeyes ended the day with 13 kills.

The leading killers are:

1. Stalwart's Action2A - 80 kills

2. Stalwart's Top2A - 80 kills

3. i8 Esports' CRYPTO - 71 kills

Also Read

Tomorrow marks the final day of the PMPL second Super Weekends. Teams like 7Sea Esports, R3D Esports, and Venom Legends at the bottom of the rankings tables. They would have to move up the rankings into the top 16 to be in contention for finals. Meanwhile, teams DRS Gaming and Stalwart Esports are trying to position themselves for the top spot, currently being held by Trained to Kill.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far