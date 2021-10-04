PUBG Mobile update: PMPL S4 South Asia super weekend 2 overall standings

Super weekend 2 of the PMPL S4 South Asia concluded yesterday. The top spot in the league standings remained with Trained To Kill, which reached 140 kills and 340 points after 30 matches.

The defending champion, DRS Gaming, finished in second place with 284 points, while Deadeyes Guys took third place with the same points. Wizzes with Vibes moved up three spots to finish in fourth place. The top four out of five positions are held by teams from Nepal, demonstrating their dominance in South Asia.

PMPL Season 4 SA Super Weekend 2 Day 3

Trained To killed continued to dominate the PMPL S4 SA

Wizzes with Vibes took the first match of the day on Erangel with a whopping 16 frags. i8 Esports demonstrated aggressive play, taking 11 kills.

Match 2 of the day was won by DRS Gaming, with eight frags. However, Stalwart Esports topped the match table with 14 frags.

Overall standing after the PMPL S4 SA super weekend 2

The third match took place on Erangel as well. With 16 kills, Deadeyes Guys took their first Chicken Dinner. Vibes Esports came second with 15 frags, while SEAL Esports took ten eliminations.

It took Red Esports nine frags in Sanhok's fourth round to win the Chicken Dinner. Venom Legends and RAW were eliminated early but managed to collect 11 and six kills, respectively.

I8 Esports won the fifth and final match of the week with 11 eliminations. Trained To Kill's passive gameplay earned them their two frags.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL S4 SA super weekend 2

Stalwart Action2A- 92 Kills Stalwart Top2A - 83 Kills I8 Crypto- 76 Kills Wizzes Delta- 74 kills Vibes Killer - 64 kills

The second week provided fans with phenomenal entertainment. The third one will be important for the bottom-ranked sides as they will have the last chance to qualify for the finals.

To qualify for the third super weekend, all 20 teams will compete tomorrow. It will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook from 6.00 pm IST on PUBG Mobile Esports.

