PUBG Mobile updates: Natus Vincere emerges top as PMPL European Championship Day 1 ends

The PMPL European Championship Season 1 commenced yesterday. Apart from 150K USD, the top teams of Turkey, Western Europe, and the CIS regions are also fighting for seven slots at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021).

Fan-favorite Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, dominated the first day and topped the points table with 60 frags and 123 points. They won one-third of the games and were the only team to cross the 100-point mark.

NAVI has a massive lead of 53 points over the second-ranked team, Unicorns of Love, who accumulated 70 points. Turkish big shot Futbolist also had a good start, and they finished in third place with 66 points.

Matic was the MVP of the PMPL European Championship Day 1

NAVI Matic won the MVP title for Day 1 for his 3357 damage and 20 kills. On average, his survival time was 22 minutes and 24 seconds.

PMPL European Championship Season 1 Day 1 match standings

NAVI dominate on Day 1 of the PMPL European Championship

Unicorns of Love (UoL) won the first match of the tournament with eight frags. The final battle between NAVI and UoL was one of the most thrilling experiences not only for the players but also for the fans.

NAVI won the second and sixth match of the day on Sanhok and Erangel with 13 and 14 frags, respectively.

Day 1 standings of the PMPL European Championships

SuperMassive Blaze came out on top in the third match of the day with 11 frags, while Futbolist won the fourth match of the day with 11 kills.

Konina Power claimed the fifth match played on Sanhok with eight frags. NAVI once again showed consistent gameplay and came second with five frags.

Despite accumulating 23 points from this match, Konina Power could only gather 15 points in the remaining five games. They are sitting in mid of the table at ninth rank.

The tournament had a thrilling start as teams gave it their all to come out on top, with Navi gaining a massive lead going into Day 2. On the other hand, UoL and Futbolist will have to reproduce their performances to maintain their top positions.

