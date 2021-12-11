PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second Super Weekend of the PMGC 2021 League East concluded today.

After five matches of fierce skirmishing between 16 teams who had earlier qualified from the weekdays, Nigma Galaxy, the team from the Middle East, pulled ahead with 67 points with 25 frags. The squad looked in form from the get-go, with their utility usage looking pristine.

MS Chonburi from Thailand secured the second spot on the table. Closely following Nigma Galaxy, the team secured 65 points by eliminating 26 players. The Thai side took the podium spot with top-five finishes in 4 out of 5 matches on the day.

Indonesian squad Genesis Dogma GIDS finished third at the end of the day. The team started brilliantly, continuing their momentum throughout the day and securing 63 points and 37 kills.

Other than the top three, popular Indonesian team, Bigetron RA came back strong and collected 53 points from the day to finish in the fifth spot in the PMGC 2021 Week 2 standings.

The Infinity currently leads the overall East League leaderboard with 209 points, followed by 4 Rivals from Malaysia with 187 points and Genesis Dogma GIDS with 186 points.

PMGC 2021 League Stage East Super Weekend 2 Day 1 recap

The top ten teams on the overall league standings after the PMGC 2021 Super Weekend 2 Day 1

The day started with Genesis Dogma securing the Chicken Dinner in the first game. The team popped off and collected 15 kills. Team Secret from Malaysia finished second with two frags, while Reject from Japan took the third spot with seven kills.

Fan-favorite Nova Esports failed to qualify for the PMGC 2021 Super Weekend 2

MS Chonburi claimed victory in the day's second encounter with 12 frags. 4 Rivals finished second with nine kills, while Nigma Galaxy secured the third spot with a single elimination to their name.

The third and fourth matches of the day saw Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East and DWG KIA from Korea take the Chicken Dinners. NGX dominated match 3, adding 15 kills to their tally, while DWG KIA sneakily claimed the Chicken Dinner in match 4 with three frags.

PMGC Super Weekend eliminations ranking

The Infinity won the fifth and final game of the day from Thailand, notching nine kills. On the other hand, Nigma Galaxy secured seven eliminations to take the top spot in the Week 2 Super Weekend leaderboard. Chinese squad Six to Eight finally had a good game, clinching the third spot with four frags.

