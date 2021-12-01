PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League Stage West Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021) League West has commenced. The League Stage's kick-off has signaled the beginning of a nearly two-month-long global event. It will run through 19 December, with a League Finals from 22 to 24 December.

PMGC 2021 League Stage West groups (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the overall points table, Turkish team S2G Esports leads with 18 kills and 63 points, while Brazilian squad Black Dragon, with their aggressive gameplay, is in the second position with 29 kills and 59 points.

European team Eastern Stars rounds off the top three with 24 kills and 55 points. Fan-favorite Ghost Gaming and Natus Vincere had a poor start, finishing in 14th and 16th places, respectively.

PMGC 2021 League West Day 1 summary

Overall standings of PMGC 2021 League Stage West Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile/Twitter)

Day 1 started with Brazilian team Black Dragon Esports winning the first match on Erangel with 15 kills, as Golden alone took six frags. Alpha 7 Esports, with seven eliminations, came in second.

The second game on Miramar saw a victory for Romanian team Eastern Stars (11 frags). They were followed by Pittsburg Knights, who picked up 12 kills. Ghost Gaming also showed some spark and notched eight eliminations.

Furious Gaming, a team from Chile, emerged victorious in the third match with 15 eliminations. They were followed by Rise Esports and Xset, who took 14 and one frags, respectively.

The fourth game, which again took place in Miramar, was won by S2G, who eliminated six enemies. Black Dragons took eight frags while taking the second spot. Furious Gaming was eliminated early but managed to secure six kill pints.

Turkish team SuperMasive Blaze won the fifth and final match with 13 frags, as Kecth alone claimed seven kills. The second and third places were also taken by Turkish teams, Next Ruya and Futbolist, with six and seven eliminations, respectively.

Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Miramar (ABDE) - 18:00 GMT (11:30 IST)

Match 2: Erangel (ACDE) -18:55 GMT

Match 3: Miramar (ACDE) - 19:50 GMT

Match 4: Erangel (BCDE) - 20:55 GMT

Match 5: Miramar (BCDE) - 19:50 GMT

PMGC 2021 League Stage format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

For teams outside the top five, day two will prove significant as they risk missing the Super Weekend of the tournament.

Edited by Ravi Iyer