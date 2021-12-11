PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

The second Super Weekend of the PMGC 2021 League West has commenced. Despite having an average day, Turkish team S2G Esports sit in the top spot with 232 points.

Fan-favorite Alpha 7 Esports accumulated 80 points in five matches to climb to second place with 224 points. Closely following them is the Pittsburgh Knights, who came third with 202 points. Unicorns of Love and 1907 FB Esports slipped two ranks to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Other fan-favorites Futbolists and Natus Vincere also showed consistent gameplay to improve their ranks.

The PMGC 2021 League West standings after the Super Weekend 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 Day 1 recap

The first match played on the classic map of Erangel was won by Besiktas Esports with eight frags. However, it was NAVI and Aton7 Esports that topped the points table with 17 and 15 frags, respectively.

Unicorns of Love claimed Chicken Dinner in the second match of Miramar with 15 frags. Navi once again showed exemplary gameplay to grab third place with ten kills.

Futbolist clinched the third match by eliminating A7 Esports in the final circle. The winners took 14 frags, while the latter notched 13 kills.

Pittsburgh Knights secured the win in the fourth match of Sanhok with 13 frags. They were followed by BJK and SMB with nine and five kills, respectively.

A7 Esports claimed the fifth and final match of the day with 12 frags. Pittsburgh Knights came second close with 13 frags, whereas Koops was the MVP for his six frags.

The first day of the SW was dominated by Brazillian team A7 Esports and Turkish teams. The following two days promise terrific contests for fans. They can tune in to the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel to watch the stream.

SW 2 Day 2 schedule

Also Read Article Continues below

Match 1: Erangel - 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST)

Match 2: Miramar - 6:55 PM GMT

Match 3: Erangel - 7:50 PM GMT

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:55 PM GMT

Match 5: Erangel - 9:50 PM GMT

Edited by Ravi Iyer