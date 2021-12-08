PUBG Mobile updates: PMGC 2021 League West Weekday 2 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of the PMGC 2021 League West has concluded. Following a fierce competition that involved the 20 teams from the West region vying for the top 16 spots in the second Super Weekend, Knights from North America took charge, notching the lead with 80 points and 43 eliminations.

Turkish squad Futbolist played extremely well to secure the second spot with 67 points with 38 kills. The team secured one Chicken Dinner from five matches and cemented their place on the podium with consistent performances in the other games.

Weekday 2 Day 1 schedule at the PMGC 2021 League West (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alpha 7 Esports slowly and steadily look to be coming back into shape. The team secured the third spot in just four matches today, including two Chicken Dinners. Overall the team secured 55 points and 23 eliminations.

The Brazilian side will look to emulate the same performance tomorrow to keep the flow going ahead of the second Super Weekend.

PMGC 2021 League West Weekday 2 Day 1 recap

Overall standings of the PMGC 2021 Weekday 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The proceedings kicked off with the first match being won by Knights in dominating fashion, securing 14 kills. Buluc Chabtan from the LATAM region secured the second spot three frags, followed by Futbolist with 6 six eliminations.

A7 Esports claimed the second match on Sanhok and. Unicorns of Love (UOL) from the Western European region managed to creep their way to second place without any frags, while the Turkish team, 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports, secured the third spot with four frags.

The third and fourth matches saw Futbolist and A7 Esports secure the top spots with 16 and 11 kills, respectively. Top performances in these matches gave these sides the much-needed boost before the completion of the final game.

Aton Esports from the LATAM region with nine frags clinched the fifth and final game. SuperMassie Blaze held onto the second spot with three kills, while Turkish compatriot Beşiktaş Esports secured the third spot with two eliminations.

The second day tomorrow will be a make-or-break one for some teams. Those who missed the PMGC Super Weekend 1 and fail to make the second one will virtually be out of the mega event.

