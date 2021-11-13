PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas Championship has concluded. The six matches played today by the top American teams were as intense as they could get.

Alpha7 Esports, known for its fierce gameplay, has continued to be ranked number one in the overall standings with 199 points. The number of kills exceeds the number of placements in their points table, indicating their aggressive game style.

Rise Esports, also from Brazil, again had a good day in the field. They are currently in second place with 150 points.

Despite any wins, LATAM big shot Team Queso held onto the third spot with 118 points, while another Brazilian team, INTZ, is fourth. Defending champion Knights slipped to the eighth rank while NA champion Xset climbed three places to finish seventh.

Alpha 7 Reeevo was named MVP of the day for his 16 kill contribution.

PMPL Americas Championship S2 Day 2 match standings

Alpha 7 Esports maintained top position after DAy 2 of the PMPL Americas Championship S2

Rise Esports came out on top in the first match on Erangel with eight frags. Mezexis Esports NA was eliminated early but managed to grab 11 kills.

INTZ claimed the second match played in the desert map of Miramar. Alpha 7 went berserk and grabbed 11 important kill points.

Furious Gaming won the third match of the day with seven frags. However, it was Alpha7 once again that topped the points table with 14 kills.

Overall standings after PMPL Americas S2 Day 2 (bottom eight)

The following two matches on Erangel and Miramar were claimed by Brazilian team Black Dragon Esports and Honored Soul with six and 11 frags, respectively.

Aton Esports made a comeback in the final match of the day with 11 kills. They have dropped one spot to sixth in the overall rankings.

The second day belonged to the Brazilian teams and was not favorable to the North American teams. The third day will be intriguing to watch because it could prove decisive.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For all the action, fans can tune in to the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 4.30 am IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer