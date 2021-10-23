PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL SEA Championship S4 Super Weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the second Super Weekend of the PMPL Southeast Asia championship has ended. After completing five out of the slated 15 matches this week, Axis RedOne, the team from Malaysia, leads the overall leaderboard with 215 points.

Following them in second place is The Infinity from Thailand with 193 points. EVOS Reborn from Indonesia stands at the third spot after day 1.

The PMPL SEA Championship Week 2 leaderboard is currently being led by Axis RedOne, on 78 points with 32 kills. Following them is The Infinity, who bagged two Chicken Dinners today with 66 points and 27 kills. EVOS Reborn is at third place in the Week 2 charts, with 60 points and 30 kills.

PMPL SEA Championship Super Weekend 2 Day 1

The PMPL SEA Championship league overall standings after SW 2 day 1

Day 1 of the second Super Weekend started with the first match on Erangel. EVOS Reborn put up a wonderful showing and secured a 12-kill victory.

RRQ RYU from Thailand managed to secure the second spot in this game with nine frags, while 4Rivals from Malaysia finished third with three eliminations.

V Gaming failed to qualify for consecutive Super Weekends at the PMPL SEA

The Infinity won the second and third matches. The team expertly rotated into the zone in both games and strategically took the Chicken Dinners with nine kills each.

Although their number of kills wasn't that high, the wins still gave them a significant boost in the leaderboard.

The fourth match of the day saw Faze Clan from Thailand inch out a 3-kill Chicken Dinner. The side managed to survive in the final circle while the others fought among themselves and faced the wrath of the zone.

Axis RedOne managed to hold on to the second spot in this match via a heal battle. The team had a single frag to their name. GeekFam, too, played well to secure the third spot with six kills.

Evos KF leads the MVP ranking after the PMPL SEA SW 2 Day 1

In the fifth and final game of the day, Axis RedOne asserted their dominance, securing a Chicken Dinner with 13 frags and cementing their top spot in both Week 2 and overall leaderboards.

Team Secret from Malaysia finished second in this match while securing a total of three frags. APG Esports from Cambodia held onto the third spot with three kills as well.

