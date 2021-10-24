PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL SEA Championship S4 Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the second Super Weekend of the PMPL SEA Championship S4 concluded with Indonesian team 'EVOS Reborn' leading the overall rankings with 242 points. The team jumped two places and dethroned Axis Red One, who fell to fourth place.

'Geek Fam' from Malaysia had a good day and gained three places to finish second with 241 points, followed by 'The Infinity' with 230 points. 'Bigetron RA' and 'FaZe Clan' have also made a recovery, claiming sixth and seventh place respectively, in the rankings.

PMPL SEA Championship Super Weekend 2 Day 2 match results

PMPL SEA overall standings after SW 2 day 2 (Image via PMPL SEA Championship)

The first match was set on Erangel was won by 4 Rivals with eight frags, followed by Vampire Esports with seven frags. 4 Rivals is currently ranked 8th in the Week 2 standings.

The second match was claimed by FaZe Clan with a whopping 17 kills, with TonyK alone taking 10 frags in the game. FaZe is currently in second place on the Week 2 leaderboard.

Vampire Esports claimed their first chicken dinner of the week in the third match of the day with eight kills. Geek Fam played cautiously to sneak into second place with five frags.

The fourth match of the day played on Sanhok was won by Geek Fam with 11 kills. Bigetron secured second place with 12 eliminations. Bigetron has had a below-average week so far and has accumulated only 66 points.

RRQ sits at 15th place after PMPL SEA SW 2 day 2 (Image via PMPL SEA Championship)

The fifth and final match of the day was won by EVOS Esports with 11 kill points. Team Secret and FaZe were eliminated early still they managed to grab nine and five frags respectively.

EVOS is also leading the rankings for the second Super Weekend with 121 points. The team's turnaround in the second week is commendable.

Today is the final day of PMPL's Super Weekend. Teams like FaZe and Bigetron RA will try to accumulate more points and finish the week on a high. On the other hand, Onyx Esports and NFT Esports have yet to take full advantage of their qualification, and are ranked 18th and 19th, respectively.

