PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL SEA Championship S4 Super Weekend 3 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the third and the final Super Weekend of the PMPL South East Asia Season 4 has concluded.

Bigetron RA, the Indonesian giants, emerged as the table-toppers in the Week 3 leaderboard with 68 points and 33 kills. Following them in second place was D'Xavier from Vietnam, who secured 63 points and 28 frags. Faze Clan from Thailand maintained their consistency from the weekdays, securing the third spot at the end of the day with 63 points and 31 kills.

The overall leaderboard for the PMPL SEA League Stage is still being led by EVOS Reborn from Indonesia with 338 points. However, other teams have started closing the gap.

EVOS is followed by 4Rivals from Malaysia in the second spot with 322 points. The defending champions of the PMPL SEA, The Infinity, is at third place with 319 points.

PMPL SEA Championship S4 Super Weekend 3 Day 1

PMPL SEA Championship league overall standings after SW 3 Day 1 (top ten)

Post impressive performances from Faze Clan and Bigetron RA on Day 1, they jumped to the 4th and 5th spots in the overall leaderboards, with 313 and 302 points.

The first match of Day 1 of the third Super Weekend saw the domination of Bigetron RA, who obliterated the lobby to secure 19 frags. UHighBoy from the team popped off to notch nine kills. Onyx Esports from Thailand secured the second spot with seven frags, while BN United held onto the third place with three frags.

Team Secret failed to qualify for the third Super Weekend of the PMPL SEA

The second and third matches of the day were high frag encounters, too, with MS Chonburi from Thailand and BN United securing the wins with 12 and 15 kills, respectively. Both teams had a fantastic run in their respective victories, forcing their way into the zone and eliminating any and all enemies.

The fourth match of the day was clinched by Faze Clan, who dominated the lobby, securing the Chicken Dinner emphatically. Continuing the ritual of high frag games for the day, the team eliminated 19 enemies. D'Xavier finished second with nine kills, followed by NFT Esports from Indonesia five kills.

D'Xavier continued their momentum from the previous game to get the Chicken Dinner in the final match with 17 frags. The win took them to the second spot in the Week 3 leaderboards. Faze Clan finished second with seven frags, while MS Chonburi secured the third spot with two kills.

