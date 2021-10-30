PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL Season 2 NA Finals Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 North America Finals has commenced. At the end of the first day, Syndicate leads the overall points table with 30 kills and 73 points.

Despite not winning any matches, Lazarus is ranked second with 71 points. They were the most aggressive team and clinched around half of their points from fragging. Mezexis Esports NA surprised everyone with their performance and clinched third place with 66 points.

Xset Polo was the MVP of the first day with 14 kills and 19 minutes and 42 seconds of survival time.

PMPL S2 North America Finals Day 1 match standings

PMPL S2 NA Finals Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match of the finals, played on Erangel, was won by Wall Street Bets (WSB) with 13 kill points. Knights were eliminated early but managed to grab seven crucial kill points in the match. WSB couldn't convert this start and finished the day on the sixth spot.

Knights emerged victorious in the second match on Miramar with 13 frags, followed by Syndicate with eight kills. Boring Protocol was eliminated early but grabbed nine eliminations.

19Esports finished in 13th place in PMPL S2 NA Finals Day 1

League topper Nova Esports came out on top in the third match on Sanhok with eight frags. Despite claiming the game, they had an average first day and finished in eighth place.

Mezexis Esports NA secured the fourth match of the day with nine eliminations. Lazarus played aggressively and clinched 12 kill points.

Fan-favorite Ghost Gaming went berserk and claimed the fifth match with 15 frags. They were followed by Pro Era and Boring Protocol with nine and seven kills, respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was clinched by Syndicate with ten kills. Lazarus once again showed their consistency and secured second-place with seven frags.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The second day will be crucial for mid and bottom-ranked teams, as they aim to accumulate some points and climb the points ladder.

Edited by Ravi Iyer