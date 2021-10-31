PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL Season 2 North America Finals Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 North America finals is over. Xset gained three places to take over the pole position from Syndicate. The team registered 109 points on Day 2 to go along with their 75 kills for a total of 168 points.

Likewise, American champions Knights secured a second-place finish by climbing five places. Thanks to two Chicken Dinners on the day, the side accumulated 147 points.

League champion Nova Esports took third place with a total of 120 points, while Syndicate fell to fifth place in the overall standings. Defending champion Ghost Gaming had an abysmal day, finishing tenth.

Koops from Knights was named MVP for the second day for his 20 kill contributions and an impressive average survival time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds.

PMPL S2 North America Finals Day 2 match standings

Xset leads the overall points table after PMPL S2 NA Finals Day 2

Xset started the day with a win in the classic match of Erangel with 15 finishes, followed by 19eSports with 11 frags

The second and fourth matches of the day played on Miramar and Erangel were won by Knights with 16 and 11 kills, respectively.

Xset emerged victorious in the third match of Sanhok with nine kills. Their rotation in the last few circles was top-notch, making them favorites to win the game.

The PMPL S2 NA Finals overall standings after day 2 (bottom eight)

19eSports went berserk and claimed the fifth match with 18 frags, where Aesor alone took 11 kills. In the overall table, they have climbed six places to finish 7th.

Nova Esports won the sixth and final match of the day with eight frags. Xset and Knights continued their good shows and secured second and third places.

Knights and Xset will need to maintain their ideal performances with only one day to go. Nova Esports is not to be overlooked, either. Ghost Gaming needs a miracle to win the tournament but can still qualify for the PMPL Americas Championship by making it into the top five.

Edited by Ravi Iyer