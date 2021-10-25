PUBG Mobile: Weibo Gaming wins PEL 2021 Season 4 Week 1

The final day of the first week of Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Season 4 ended today. After 4 days of League and Elimination, Team Weibo emerged as the table-toppers post Week 1. The team, who were earlier relegated to the Elimination day after finishing 14th during the League stages, showed remarkable resilience to accumulate 112 points with 50 frags in the weekly final.

Following them in second place was Six Two Eight, who too played well, securing 111 points with 60 frags. The third place at the end of Week 1 was captured by Titans Esports Club, who, with the help of a chicken dinner in the second last match securing 97 points with 41 eliminations.

PEL 2021 Season 4 Week 1 Finals overall standings

Overall standings of PEL S4 week 1 finals (Image via PEL official)

Earlier during the League day, the top 5 teams from the overall standings qualified for the Weekly finals. The 6-15th placed teams were relegated to the Elimination day where they were joined by bottom 5 teams from PEL Season 3. These 15 teams fought for the remaining 10 spots in the weekly finals.

Among the top teams who couldn't make it to the Weekly finals were Team RNG and 4 Angry Men. 4 AM's bad run continued from the previous season as they failed to make their mark yet again. On the other hand, Team RNG missed the weekly finals by just 3 points.

The chosen secured 9th place in PEL week1 (Image via PEL official)

Among the other top performing teams in the weekly finals were PEL 2021 Season 3 champions and Chinese powerhouse Nova Esports. The team had a decent Week 1 where they finished in the 4th spot, with 94 points and 39 kills.

ThunderTalk Gaming, who recently acquired the roster of Team Game, played surprisingly well in the first week as they managed to make their way onto the 5th spot with 84 points, securing 44 frags. The team will look to maintain this performance in the coming weeks as well.

Qing Jiu Club and Regans Gaming also performed decently in the Weekly finals as they finished in 5th and 6th spots, respectively.

Also Read

The Chosen, runner-ups of PEL 2021 Season 3, had an average first week as they faltered on the second day of the weekly finals to drop to 9th place in the overall rankings.

All Gamers and LGD Gaming had a poor first week as the teams finished 14th and 15th in the overall rankings. Both of these teams will look to make their mark in the remaining 4 weeks of the competition.

Edited by R. Elahi