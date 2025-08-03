PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, FMVP, special awards, and highlights 

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 came to an end on August 3, 2025. Yangon Galacticos from Myanmar emerged as champions after their top notch performances in the Grand Finals. The team received $547,000 in prize money and their captain, Smile, received the Best IGL award. The team grabbed 157 points and four Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals.China’s Weibo Gaming was second in the event. They scored 142 points and grabbed two Chicken Dinners in the finale. The lineup, led by Suk, walked away with a cash prize of $323,500.Despite their average run on the final day of event, Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming clinched third spot with 141 points and earned $222,000 in prize money. DOK from the squad emerged as the FMVP for his astonishing performances in the Finals and received a cash prize of $50,000.Prize pool distribution of PMWC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYangon Galacticos - $547,000Weibo Gaming - $323,500Alpha Gaming - $222,000DRX - $195,000Regnum Carya Esports - $153,000Nongshim RedForce - $140,0004thrives Esports - $157,000Alter Ego Ares - $150,000Horaa Esports - $127,500Team Falcons - $97,000IDA Esports - $118,000POWR eSports - $95,000Team Secret - $110,500Fire Flux Esports - $87,500eArena - $76,500ThunderTalk Gaming - $94,000INFLUENCE RAGE - $42,000R8 Esports - $40,500Team Vision - $41,000INTENSE GAME - $38,000Alpha7 Esports - $41,000Team AxTMG - $38,500KINOTROPE gaming - $33,500Team GAMAX - $32,000Special awards View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFMVP - DOK (Alpha Gaming) - $50,000Best IGL - Smile (Yangon Galacticos)Grenade Master - DOKField Medic - DOKEagle Eye - NoFear (Horaa Esports)South Korea’s DRX acquired fourth place in the PMWC 2025. Regnum Carya and NS Red Force secured fifth and sixth positions, respectively. 4Thrives from Pakistan claimed seventh position.Indonesia’s Alter Ego stumbled a bit in the last two days of the Grand Finals and ended up in eighth place. Their player, Rosemary, impressed everyone with his gameplay. Horaa from Nepal won the last game of the PMWC and finished ninth in the event. Team Secret, Fire Flux, eArena, and TT Global had a poor run in the finale. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInfluence Rage had failed to reach the Grand Finals by a small margin. Alpha7 Esports, the PMWC 2024 winners, had a terrible run in the event, with the Brazilian team ranking 21st.India’s Team AxTMG came 22nd in the tournament. Japan’s KINOTROPE and Egypt’s GAMAX were in the bottom two in the tournament.