  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, FMVP, special awards, and highlights 

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, FMVP, special awards, and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:46 GMT
Yangon Galacticos lifted PMWC 2025 title (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Yangon Galacticos lifted the PMWC 2025 title (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 came to an end on August 3, 2025. Yangon Galacticos from Myanmar emerged as champions after their top notch performances in the Grand Finals. The team received $547,000 in prize money and their captain, Smile, received the Best IGL award. The team grabbed 157 points and four Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals.

Ad

China’s Weibo Gaming was second in the event. They scored 142 points and grabbed two Chicken Dinners in the finale. The lineup, led by Suk, walked away with a cash prize of $323,500.

Despite their average run on the final day of event, Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming clinched third spot with 141 points and earned $222,000 in prize money. DOK from the squad emerged as the FMVP for his astonishing performances in the Finals and received a cash prize of $50,000.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Prize pool distribution of PMWC 2025

Ad
  1. Yangon Galacticos - $547,000
  2. Weibo Gaming - $323,500
  3. Alpha Gaming - $222,000
  4. DRX - $195,000
  5. Regnum Carya Esports - $153,000
  6. Nongshim RedForce - $140,000
  7. 4thrives Esports - $157,000
  8. Alter Ego Ares - $150,000
  9. Horaa Esports - $127,500
  10. Team Falcons - $97,000
  11. IDA Esports - $118,000
  12. POWR eSports - $95,000
  13. Team Secret - $110,500
  14. Fire Flux Esports - $87,500
  15. eArena - $76,500
  16. ThunderTalk Gaming - $94,000
  17. INFLUENCE RAGE - $42,000
  18. R8 Esports - $40,500
  19. Team Vision - $41,000
  20. INTENSE GAME - $38,000
  21. Alpha7 Esports - $41,000
  22. Team AxTMG - $38,500
  23. KINOTROPE gaming - $33,500
  24. Team GAMAX - $32,000
Ad

Special awards

Ad
  • FMVP - DOK (Alpha Gaming) - $50,000
  • Best IGL - Smile (Yangon Galacticos)
  • Grenade Master - DOK
  • Field Medic - DOK
  • Eagle Eye - NoFear (Horaa Esports)

South Korea’s DRX acquired fourth place in the PMWC 2025. Regnum Carya and NS Red Force secured fifth and sixth positions, respectively. 4Thrives from Pakistan claimed seventh position.

Indonesia’s Alter Ego stumbled a bit in the last two days of the Grand Finals and ended up in eighth place. Their player, Rosemary, impressed everyone with his gameplay. Horaa from Nepal won the last game of the PMWC and finished ninth in the event. Team Secret, Fire Flux, eArena, and TT Global had a poor run in the finale.

Ad
Ad

Influence Rage had failed to reach the Grand Finals by a small margin. Alpha7 Esports, the PMWC 2024 winners, had a terrible run in the event, with the Brazilian team ranking 21st.

India’s Team AxTMG came 22nd in the tournament. Japan’s KINOTROPE and Egypt’s GAMAX were in the bottom two in the tournament.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications