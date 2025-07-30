How much money did Indian team AxTMG win at PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025? Explored

India’s Team AxTMG failed to qualify for the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. The team ranked 14th in the Survival Stage and was eliminated from the event. It earned a total cash prize of $38,500 (₹33,76,450). The squad emerged victorious in the BMPS 2025 earlier this month, and eventually made it to the World Cup. The lineup played their first international event, which features a humongous prize pool of $3 million (₹26.3 crore).The Group Stage of this year's PUBG Mobile World Cup took place from July 25 to 27, 2025. A total of 24 teams contested for eight spots in the Grand Finals. Each of them played 12 matches. The Indian squad had a mediocre run in the Group Stage, placing 15th on the leaderboard.The bottom 16 teams from the Group Stage contested in the Survival Stage, held on July 29 and 30, 2025. The top eight teams from this phase advanced to the finale, while the remaining eight were eliminated from the PMWC. Team AxTMG ended up in 14th place. The 16 finalists (eight from Group, eight from Survival) will compete for the trophy from August 1 to 3, 2025.Team AxTMG’s performances in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Group Stage, Team AxTMG, led by Aryan, started its campaign on a good note, securing 10 points in its first game. The club then failed to maintain its momentum in its next five matches and ranked 11th in the overall standings (with 22 points) after Day 1.The Indian squad played well in a few matches on the final day of the Group Stage, even securing an 18-point victory in its last encounter. However, it failed to make it into the top eight of the overall standings of the stage. The team came 15th with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen, Team AxTMG made a disappointing start to the Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup, failing to earn any points in its initial two matches. The lineup eventually scored 12 points in its initial six games, followed by a below-average run in its last six matches. In total, the team accumulated 37 points in its 12 Survival Stage matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany well-known names like Alpha7, Influence Rage, and R8 Esports also failed to qualify for the Grand Finals of the PMWC 2025. For those out of the loop, Alpha7 Esports was the champion of the PMWC 2024. The 16 finalists will now clash against each other in the finale for the trophy. The winning club will be awarded a huge cash prize of $500,000.