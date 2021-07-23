PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 2: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The second day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East 2021 came to a close with an enthralling fightback by Zeus Esports.

The overall points table remains unchanged after Day 2 with Valdus Esports leading with 68 kills and 156 points. With 101 points, Zeus climbed to the second spot after accumulating 63 points.

Zeus Godless, who had average damage of 485 and a kill average of 2.4 per match, was named MVP of Day 2.

Blacklist International from the Philippines still hold third place with 96 points.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 2 MVP

The World Invitational is a four-day charity event in which 32 teams from the east and west compete for a charitable cause. Gamers Without Borders will distribute the vaccine in underdeveloped countries through the event's charity prize pool of 3 Million USD.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 2 :-

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East overall standings after day 2

Starting off the day was the first match played on the classic map of Erangel. Zeus Esports won this match with 13 frags to their name. With eight frags, Bangladesh's A1 Esports secured second place while Fanatic Zombies clinched third place with 10 kills.

A1 Esports played passively throughout the second match in Sanhok with six kills. I8 Esports secured second place with nine frags. Yalla Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab seven kill points.

The third match played again on Erangel was won by Blacklist International with seven kills. Zeus Esports obtained second place with nine kills followed by D'Xavier with 10. D'Xavier Lamborghini took seven frags to bag the MVP title.

The fourth match of the day was played in Miramar and was won by Korean team DS Gaming with 13 kills. They defeated Yalla Esports who also took 13 frags while I8 Esports stood third with five of their own.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. The victory in this match was secured by Valdus Esports with 12 eliminations. Following them in second place were Reject from Japan with eight frags.

Nasr Esports, who played passively and scored only three kills in this match, finished third.

Valdus had a robust lead over the competition after half the tournament. However, Zeus Esports and other bottom-ranked teams will strive to make up that deficit in the remaining 10 matches.

