PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 start date and time for all regions 

PUBG Mobile is all set to host one of its major tournaments of 2022 called PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI). The tournament will commence on August 11, and players will engage in a total of 18 for three days in the main event.

The top five teams in the main event will play in the Afterpart showdown event. Erangel will be the main map of the tournament as it will be featured in three matches each day followed by Miramar in two matches and one match in Sanhok.

In this article, we will discuss the start date and time for all regions of PMWI 2022.

PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022) start date and time revealed for all regions

Here is the official start date and time of PMWI 2022 for international viewers as per Krafton:

PMWI Week 1 Schedule: 11 Aug - 13 Aug, 02:00 PM UTC +3

Match 1: Erangel (2:00 PM)

Match 2: Miramar (2:40 PM)

Match 3: Sanhok (3:20 PM)

Match 4: Erangel (4:00 PM)

Match 5: Miramar (4:40 PM)

Match 6: Erangel (5:20 PM)

Viewers in India will be able to watch PMWI 2022 at the following time:

Match 1: Erangel (4:30 pm)

Match 2: Miramar (5:10 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok (6:00 pm)

Match 4: Erangel (7:40 pm)

Match 5: Miramar (8:20 pm)

Match 6: Erangel (9:10 pm)

Main event's participants

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) DenizBank Wildcats (Turkey) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons (Special Invite) Team SouL (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

Prize pool for the main tournament

PMWI 2022 will feature a total prize pool of USD 2,000,000 which will be distributed among 18 teams from across the globe participating in the main event.

Breakdown

1st Place – $500,000

2nd Place – $300,000

3rd Place – $160,000

4th Place – $100,000

5th Place – $75,000

6th Place – $55,000

7th Place – $48,000

8th Place – $44,000

9th Place – $40,000

10th Place – $37,000

11th Place – $33,500

12th Place – $30,000

13th Place – $27,500

14th Place – $25,000

15th Place – $22,500

16th Place – $20,000

17th Place – $17,500

18th Place – $15,000

Individual awards for players

MVP – $10,000

Gunslinger – $5,000

Grenade Master – $5,000

Eagle Eye – $5,000

Field Medic – $5,000

It is likely that the Indian audience will be cheering for Team Soul as fans are expecting players to give tough competition to other teams and make their country proud on the world stage.

