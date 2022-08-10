PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 14 leaks: List of rewards, release date, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous titles in the BR genre. The game has gained huge popularity for its top-notch graphics and varied gameplay. A total of 100 players land on an island and fight it out to become the ultimate survivor and win the winner chicken dinner.

Krafton introduced a Royale Pass system a while ago, offering players an opportunity to get new rewards and cosmetics every month by completing missions. Players can also purchase an Elite Royale Pass with amazing rewards, including outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

This article will go over the list of leaked rewards, the RP release date, and other information related to PUBG Mobile's 14th Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 14: Reward leaks and other information

Krafton has mentioned that the ongoing M13 Royale Pass will end on 19 August 2022. This means players can expect the brand new RP to start on 20 or 21 August. Players can expect new outfits, weapons, grenade skins, and many more cosmetics.

M14 RP rewards leaks

Rank 1:

At RP Rank 1, players will get four supply crate scraps, and Elite Pass holders will receive the Emerald Leaf PP-Bizon weapon skin and the Emerald Leaf outfit.

Rank 5:

Upon reaching RP Rank 5, players will receive one RP mission card for season 14 and Emerald Leaf headgear as an Elite Pass reward.

Rank 10:

At RP Rank 10, players will be rewarded with a free Golden Share Pack, and Elite Pass holders will receive the Gilded Flower backpack skin.

Rank 15

At RP Rank 15, players will get an amazing street dance emote for free and a season 14 avatar and Ornament as Elite Pass rewards.

Rank 20

The Rank 20 reward for the PUBG Mobile Month 14 RP is a cool parachute skin. Elite Pass holders will also get a stun grenade skin.

Rank 25

At RP Rank 25, players will receive an amazing Nightfarer outfit for free. Along with this, players will also receive RP badges for the M14 Royale Pass.

Rank 30

Upon reaching Rank 30 in the RP rankings, players will receive a 60 UC RP Voucher, which will allow them to claim a 60 UC discount on next season's RP. A boat skin and a mythic emote will be rewarded to Elite RP holders.

Rank 35

Rank 35 rewards for PUBG Mobile Month 14 RP are a Blazing Rose S1897 shotgun skin. Elite Pass holders will get six RP badges.

Rank 40

At RP Rank 40, players will receive 10 silver fragments for free and a magnificent legendary MK47 weapon skin in the Elite Royale Pass.

Rank 45

At RP Rank 45, players will get 10 free silver fragments and a mythic mask for the RP Rank 50 outfit.

Rank 50

Rank 50 has the most awaited rewards of each season's Royale Pass. In the M14 RP, players will receive the Royal Aurum Set and Royal Aurum headgear. Along with this, players will also receive free 15 silver fragments.

