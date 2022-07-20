How to purchase cheap BGMI UC for C3S7 M 13 Royale Pass

Like most popular games, purchases in BGMI are made using its in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC). However, amongst all the items that can be purchased, the craze for the monthly Royale Pass is unmatched. It helps players get plenty of rewards every month.

The Month 13 RP was released on 19 July. However, since the in-game store offers UC at a higher price, BGMI users tend to look for other websites that can help them get UC cheaply. Therefore, Krafton has officially partnered with Codashop to help them.

Codashop offers cheap BGMI UC in July for purchasing M13 Royale Pass

Codashop is renowned in the BGMI community for offering gamers UC at a discounted prices. The website provides additional UCs to make their offers more lucrative.

As of July, the popular website has introduced a new offer that guarantees a 40 percent bonus UC on purchasing any UC bundle.

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and get 3 UC more

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get 40 UC more

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get 90 UC more

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get 375 UC more

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get 1000 UC more

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get 2400 UC more

Furthermore, players buying at least 60 UC (before 23 July at 6:00 pm IST) will obtain the Veteran Agent Glasses for free. They can also receive the glasses with the Veteran Agent Set if they make a minimum purchase of 300 UC. All these cosmetics are permanent and will enrich the users' inventory.

They can avail of this offer before it runs out on 23 July at 6 pm IST. However, if gamers fail to do so, they need not worry, as Codashop will surely bring along other amazing offers in the future.

How can BGMI players get free Royale Pass (for 12 months) from Codashop?

Every month, a new Royale Pass appears in the game and is available in two variants — the basic Elite Pass (costs 360 UC) and the superior Elite Pass Plus (960 UC). However, many users play the title without spending money as they cannot afford it.

To help them, Codashop has introduced a new giveaway that will enable one lucky gamer to get the M13 Royale Pass and RPs in the next 12 months for free. The participation process is easy and free; readers must follow a few simple steps to participate.

Here's a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Users need to follow Codashop India's official Instagram handle.

Step 2: They must then use a dance emote with their in-game friends in the lobby and record it.

Step 3: They are required to upload the recorded video on Instagram using the given audio file in the post.

Step 4: Finally, they should tag codashop.in and use the hashtag #CodashopBGMIParty

However, players must remember that participating in the new giveaway does not guarantee winning the Royale Pass. Winning depends entirely on their luck.

Furthermore, gamers will have to participate quickly as the last date for the giveaway is 24 July.

