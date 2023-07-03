PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Riyadh: All teams, format, prize pool, when and where to watch

The 2023 edition of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Riyadh is about to kick off in a few days, with the top-tier teams from around the globe battling it off for the $3 million prize pool. After the conclusion of Pro Series Korea on July 2, all participants have been confirmed for this prestigious competition.

The upcoming PMWI will follow the same format as the previous iteration, with two stages: the Allstars and the Main Event. The Allstars contest will witness 18 teams clash over three days from July 11 to 13, with the six best performers progressing to the next round.

The Main Event, scheduled for July 14 to 16, will consist of 16 teams, including 10 direct invitees. Tencent has officially announced that the crown champion of this stage will buy an additional slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023 League Stage for their respective region.

Which teams are participating in PMWI 2023?

Allstars phase - July 11 to 13

Tencent has directly invited Vampire Esports (defending champions) and R8 Esports (host country team) to the first stage. 14 teams from the PMPLs spring edition have been chosen based on the in-game voting in the respective regions. Varrel from Japan and Dplus (formerly Damwon Gaming) have qualified here after performing well in their regional tournaments.

Vampire Esports (Thailand) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) S2G Esports (Turkey) Gaimin Gladiators (Europe) N Hyper (North America) ATON Esports (LATAM) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Faze Clan (Thailand) Infinity IQ (Vietnam) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) DRS Gaming (Nepal) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) IKURD (Saudi Arabia) Titan Gaming (Africa) Varrel (Japan) Dplus (South Korea)

Main Event - July 14 to 16

A total of 10 teams from their regional tournaments have seized their place in the second stage, where they will face the top six squads from the Allstars. Initially, ShineLike Diamond from Vietnam qualified for the PMWI Main Event, but later, their lineup was acquired by Box Gaming. Here's the list of all the qualified teams from their respective regions.

Twisted Minds (Saudi League) Tianba (PEL, China) STE (PEL, China) Reject (PMJL, Japan) Alter Ego (PMSL, Indonesia) Box Gaming (PMSL, Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (SA Championship, Mongolia) Geekay Esports (MEA Championship, Middle East) Alpha7 Esports (Americas Championship, Brazil) Fire Flux Esports (European Championship, Turkey)

When and where to watch

Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, is all set to host the six-day-long PMWI. All the thrilling matches will be livestreamed on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 11 am (UTC+0). Tencent has also revealed the region-wise timetable for the event, as you can see in the tweet embedded above.

