PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 1: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The first day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West 2021 came to an end today after an enthralling display. In the end, Destiny, the team from Germany secured top spot in the overall leaderboards with 66 points and 36 kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 1 map results

Following them in second place was Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey, who too played quite well throughout the day and gained 61 points with 31 kills. 19Esports, from Canada, managed to secure third place with 50 points and 21 kills.

Yekta was the MVP of day 1

PMWI 2021 is a 4-day charity invitational tournament with a 3 Million USD charity prize pool which has been equally divided amongst the eastern and western region.

A total of 32 teams from as many countries have been invited to this prestigious event with each region featuring a total of 16 teams.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 1 overall standings:-

The day started with the first match being played on map, Erangel. The victory in this match was secured by the Moroccan team Road to Glory with eight frags to their name.

Chivas Esports from Mexico finished second in this match with five kills while UDR Killers from Spain finished third with eight eliminations.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 1 overall standings

The second and third matches were played on Sanhok and Erangel. The chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by Destiny from Germany and A7 Esports from Brazil with 15 and 11 kills to their names respectively.

Consistent performances in the initial three matches helped A7 Esports top the points table after 3 matches.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by Team Queso from Argentina. The team played extremely well and held their nerve to secure 11 frags.

Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey finished second in this match with eight kills while Destiny continued their consistent run, securing a third-place finish with five kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. The victory in this match was secured by Next Ruya Gaming with 11 eliminations. Following them in second place were 19Esports from Canada with four frags.

The third place in this match was achieved by Kazakhstan, the team from Ukraine with three kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 2 schedule

With three more days to go in the event, it would be interesting to see which team comes out as the winner of the prestigious event. Teams at the bottom of the leaderboard will look to pull up their socks and come back stronger in the remaining days.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul